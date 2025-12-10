Band Submissions Now Open for Atascadero’s 2026 Summer Concert Series

Below is a press release from the City of Atascadero regarding submissions for their 2026 Summer Concert Series!

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero’s Community Services Department is now accepting band applications for the upcoming 2026 “Saturday in the Park” Summer Concert Series.

We’re excited to announce that it’s time to get our bands in place for the 23rd annual Summer Concert Series. This series will consist of seven (7) concerts from June 20th through August 15th (except July 4th & 19th) and will be held at the Atascadero Lake Bandstand from 6:30-8:30 pm. The concert dates are June 20th & 27th, July 11th & 25th, August 1st, 8th, and the 15th. Concerts are free to the public and draw an average attendance of 500 people. We look forward to another fantastic season in 2026! Band submissions will also be considered for our Signature Events for year of 2026.

The concert series is promoted through a variety of media including radio and digital advertising, social media, City websites, and printed materials. Each selected band is paid a one-time stipend of $500. In addition, the City of Atascadero will provide an audio technician for each concert.

All applications are due no later than Friday, January 30, 2026, at 5pm. Late applications will not be accepted. Applications can be submitted via email, mailed in or dropped off to 5599 Traffic Way.

If you have any questions, please contact Larisse “Reese” Lopez, Recreation Supervisor, at (805) 470-3360 or recreation@atascadero.org.