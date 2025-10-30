“Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs” Premieres Sunday, November 16th at First Time Film Festival in Goleta

Below is a press release from the city of Goleta regarding a new short film at the first-ever Wild and Free Film Festival.

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is proud to premiere a new short film, Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs, that will be shown as part of a California Stories Shorts Block at the first-ever Wild and Free Film Festival on Sunday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m. at the Camino Real Cinemas (7040 Market Place) in Goleta. Tickets are free for this event, but seating is limited. You are encouraged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. and stay till approximately 3:30 p.m. for the Q and A panel following the showing of the short films.

Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs is the compelling story of how the Goleta community came together decades ago to protect this beautiful space and the perseverance that still exists today to steward the land for all to enjoy for generations to come. It highlights the race to protect the place thousands of monarch butterflies return to every winter. The film was created as part of Ellwood Mesa’s 20-year anniversary of when the land was saved from development and officially turned over to the City of Goleta to be preserved as open space.

City of Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “We hope you enjoy this heartfelt tribute showcasing the community’s enduring passion and commitment to Ellwood Mesa. Prepare yourself to leave the theatre feeling motivated to never give up when you care about something worth fighting for.”

The film is a natural fit to be included in the first Wild and Free Film Festival, a weekend long independent film festival taking place November 14-16th at Camino Real Cinemas. The festival will feature the screening of 30 new and original films that celebrate adventurous, diverse, and environmentally conscious storytelling from around the world. To see the full festival line-up and ticket options, including an all-access pass and tickets for the opening night film and reception, go to www.wildandfreefilm.org. Sunday tickets are free for the Community Day, but all access pass holders will receive priority seating.

The City was pleased to partner with Paradigm Pictures and Ellwood Friends to put together this short film. We recognize that there are so many more historical details, stories and people not included in this short film that are a part of Ellwood Mesa’s incredible story. We want to express our sincere appreciation for each and every one of you. For a more detailed account of Ellwood Mesa’s history and stories go to ellwoodfriends.org/stories.

We look forward to watching Ellwood Mesa: Beyond the Bluffs with you on November 16th.