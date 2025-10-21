Popular Restaurant Chain Chick-fil-A Eyes Atascadero for New Location

Below is a press release from the City of Atascadero regarding the development announcement of a new Chick-fil-A location

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – The City of Atascadero is excited to announce that a concept plan has been submitted for review for a proposed new Chick-fil-A restaurant. The planned site is located near the north end of the city within the Home Depot shopping center.

The proposed location sits near the corner of El Camino Real and San Ramon Road, adjacent to the SpringHill Suites Hotel, providing convenient access for both residents and travelers along the Highway 101 corridor. While the project is currently in the early stages of the City’s development review process, the proposal reflects continued interest from nationally recognized businesses in bringing new dining options and economic investment to Atascadero.

“Atascadero continues to attract strong interest from quality businesses, and we’re excited about the potential addition of Chick-fil-A to our community,” said City Manager Jim Lewis. “A project like this not only enhances local dining options but also supports continued economic growth and job creation in our City.”

Updates on the project’s progress and opportunities for community input will be shared as the review process moves forward. For more information on current and upcoming projects in Atascadero, visit www.atascadero.org or contact the City’s Community Development Department at (805) 461-5035.

