Multiple Extended Weekend Full Closures on State Route 33 at North Fork Matilija Creek Bridge

Below is a press release from CalTrans regarding the extended closure on State Route 33.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reminds travelers of the extended weekend closures related to a safety and drainage improvement project on State Route 33 (SR-33), just north of Ojai in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

The project limits extend from just beyond the North Fork Matilija Creek Bridge (post mile 18.93) to 500 feet north of the bridge (post mile 19.04). These infrastructure upgrades aim to reduce vehicle collisions, improve drainage conditions, and enhance overall safety along this mountainous stretch of highway.

To maintain construction efficiency and protect worker safety, SR-33 will fully close to public access during the following extended weekend closure:

10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22



During these closures, the road will be inaccessible to the public. Emergency responders will retain access in coordination with construction crews. The construction schedule remains subject to change based on weather or site conditions.

Residents and travelers should expect major delays, lane reductions and construction noise throughout the project. Caltrans encourages motorists to allow extra travel time and to drive with caution in the area. Construction is scheduled to continue through winter 2028-29, with work occurring during both daytime and nighttime hours as needed.

Detours will be in place during the extended weekend closures. Please see the map below for routes and plan for delays. Cyclists are advised to seek alternate routes during the construction period.

The $6.5-million project addresses a history of barrier strikes and water accumulation resulting in slippery pavement and an increased risk of crashes. To improve roadway safety and reliability, Caltrans crews will widen the highway by more than four feet, demolish and reconstruct pavement along a curve, and install a new concrete barrier.

The highway will be reconfigured to feature 11-foot-wide travel lanes in both directions, a 2-foot shoulder in the southbound direction, and a 2-foot-wide concrete drainage system on the northbound side. Due to terrain constraints, no shoulder will be provided on the northbound side.

For real-time traffic information, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov. To sign up for email alerts about this project, please fill out this form. To view updates regarding the project please visit this webpage.