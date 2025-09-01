Woods Humane Society Announces 3rd Annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest

Below is a press release from the Woods Humane Society regarding their 3rd annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Woods Humane Society announces its second annual Pets of the Year Calendar Contest, open to public entry from September 1 through September 30, 2025.

Entry into the contest is free. Participants can nominate their pet by creating a page, uploading their pet photo, and asking friends and family to vote by donating to their contest page throughout the month. The top-ten fundraisers will be featured in a beautiful, pet-themed 2026 print calendar. Winners also receive four printed calendars and are featured in a 2026 social media post, email and website post. All contestants who raise a minimum of $25 will win a calendar and will have their pet photo included on the calendar’s collage page.

Woods will unveil the 2026 calendar and winners at the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on October 25, 2025, where the calendars will be available for sale.

“After enjoying these pet photos and stories on our wall calendar each month for the past two years, we can’t wait to see all of the beautiful nominations celebrating the human-animal bond that come in during this fun contest,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Not only is this such a great chance to honor a beloved family pet, but it is also a unique way to help homeless pets who are still looking for a family. Every vote cast by donating to pets’ pages makes a difference for dogs and cats in need at Woods Humane Society.”

The Pets of the Year contest begins on September 1, 2025 and runs until midnight on September 30, 2025. To read more about the contest rules, prizes, and guidelines, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/Contest.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.