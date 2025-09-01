Tickets on Sale Now for the 12th Annual “Brew at the Zoo”

A variety of craft beer, wine, cider, seltzer, and distilled spirits will be available at this exclusive evening at the Zoo. Expect a special “Welcome” reception pouring of special spirits, cider and wine as you enter the Zoo (first come, first served)! Guests can expect a wide variety of craft breweries from San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding area. Check out who is participating (& the list continues to grow!):

A fun way to raise money for the Zoo and “Party with Purpose – Sipping to Support Wildlife Conservation!”

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo are excited as the weekend approaches for the 12th Annual “Brew at the Zoo!” This fundraising event will take place on Saturday, September 6th from 5-8 PM!

Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for our designated drivers from our food vendors along with plenty of water available for all our guests.



Enjoy special guests, Soloist Amar Singh Sohi, Andrew Sedley Jazz Trio, and The Vibe Setters rockin’ the evening away! Entertainment and music with Medina Light Show and Designs will include games, a costume contest, plus hula hoop and a dance contest, so be ready to win some great prizes too! A variety of food will be available for purchase including everything from tacos to gourmet quesadillas to Greek food, as well as sweets from cookie dough to pies! Plus, attendees will receive a collectible glass and t-shirts available for purchase!

Thank you to our sponsors including Platinum Sponsors Central Coast Carts, Glenns Sales, Rentals & Repairs, Avila Traffic Safety and Mechanics Bank; Gold sponsor: MGP Coatings; Silver Sponsor: Street Side Ale House & Eatery; Friend Sponsors: 5 Star Rain gutters, Fatte’s Pizza, and Radiology Associates. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Zoo’s ongoing education and conservation efforts.



The Central Coast Zoo is one of only 251 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a fun-filled family environment for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California. Over 100 species of animals call the Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, fossa, meerkats, parrots, a variety of reptiles and more.

Online tickets are available NOW for $40 per person (service fee is not included). Designated driver tickets are $15 per person. If not sold out, tickets will be $50 per person at the gate the evening of the event! Don’t delay, purchase your tickets at www.VisitAtascadero.com/BrewattheZoo!



This very special event will be closed to the public and is available only for guests 21 years of age and over (no exceptions). Designated drivers must also be over 21 if attending this event! For information, go to www.centralcoastzoo.org or call the Zoo at (805) 461-5080. See you at Brew at the Zoo!

