Limited Time Left to Submit Artwork for the Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest
Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding the Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest
GOLETA, Calif. – Time is running out to turn in your artwork for Goleta Valley Library’s Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest! In celebration of Creek Week (September 20 – 27) the library has partnered with the City of Goleta’s Parks & Recreation Division and Environmental Services Division to invite our community to submit an original work of art in this year’s theme, “Once Upon a Creek: Bringing the Community Together with Art.”
As a reminder, to be included in the contest, bring your artwork to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) during the following days and times and submit it to Sharon Nigh, Library Assistant and Creek Week Art Contest Coordinator:
- Wednesday, September 3 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Senior Lounge
- Saturday, September 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Classroom 2
Please note that artwork cannot be accepted at GVL Express. If you are unable to drop off your submissions at the Goleta Community Center during these times, please contact Sharon Nigh at snigh@cityofgoleta.gov.
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in this popular contest. Read below for all the details:
Art Competition Guidelines
- All artwork that represents the theme will be accepted.
- Submissions will be grouped into three age categories: Adults (18+), Teens (7th-12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below).
- Participants may only submit one piece of art. Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.
- All mediums accepted (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).
- Artwork is not required to be framed but must have the artist’s name and age category on the back.
- Submissions must be no larger than 42” in any direction (including frame) and must have a way to be hung on the wall.
- Artwork will be scored on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.
- Artwork will be scored by guest judges, who will award a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award as well as three Honorable Mentions for each age category.
- A reception will be held at the Goleta Community Center on Thursday, September 25 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. All participants, along with community members, are invited to attend.
- Artwork will remain on display for the community to enjoy through Friday, October 10.
- Submissions must be picked up at the Goleta Community Center during the following days and times: Wednesdays October 15, 22 and 29 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Senior Lounge as well as Saturday, October 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Dining Hall.
- Submitted artwork may be used in future marketing efforts. A waiver will be provided at the time of drop-off. Artists have the option to participate without signing a waiver.
We look forward to seeing our community’s creativity come to life to honor Goleta the Goodland!
Traducción al Español:
GOLETA, Calif. – ¡Se acaba el tiempo para entregar su obra de arte para el Cuarto Concurso Anual de Arte de la Semana del Arroyo de la Biblioteca del Valle de Goleta! En celebración de la Semana del Arroyo (del 20 al 27 de septiembre), la biblioteca se ha asociado con la División de Parques y Recreación y la División de Servicios Ambientales de la Ciudad de Goleta para invitar a nuestra comunidad a presentar una obra de arte original con el tema de este año, "Érase una una vez: uniendo a la comunidad con el arte".
Como recordatorio, para ser incluido en el concurso, traiga su obra de arte al Centro Comunitario Goleta (5679 Hollister Avenue) durante los siguientes días y horarios y envíela a Sharon Nigh, asistente de biblioteca y coordinadora del concurso de arte de la Semana del Arroyo:
- Miércoles 3 de septiembre de 2:00 a 4:00 p.m. en el Senior Lounge
- Sábado 6 de septiembre de 11:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m. en el Salón 2
Tenga en cuenta que no se pueden aceptar obras de arte en GVL Express. Si no puede dejar sus presentaciones en el Centro Comunitario de Goleta durante estos horarios, comuníquese con Sharon Nigh en snigh@cityofgoleta.gov.
Artistas de todas las edades y niveles de habilidad son bienvenidos a participar en este popular concurso. Lea a continuación para conocer todos los detalles:
Pautas para la competencia de arte
- Se aceptarán todas las obras de arte que representen el tema.
- Las presentaciones se agruparán en tres categorías de edad: Adultos (18+), Adolescentes (7º12º grado) y Niños (6º grado y menores).
- Los participantes solo pueden enviar una obra de arte. El arte debe ser original, completado únicamente por el participante.
- Se aceptan todos los medios (fotografía, pintura, dibujo, collage, etc.).
- No es necesario enmarcar la obra de arte, pero debe tener el nombre del artista y la categoría de edad en la parte posterior.
- Las presentaciones no deben ser más grandes de 42 "en cualquier dirección (incluido el marco) y deben tener una forma de colgarse en la pared.
- Las obras de arte se calificarán según la relevancia del tema, la apariencia general y la originalidad.
- Las obras de arte serán calificadas por jueces invitados, quienes otorgarán un premio de 1er,
- 2do y 3er lugar, así como tres menciones honoríficas para cada categoría de edad.
- Se llevará a cabo una recepción en el Centro Comunitario de Goleta el jueves 25 de septiembre de 5:30 a 7:00 p.m. Todos los participantes, junto con los miembros de la comunidad, están invitados a asistir.
- Las obras de arte permanecerán en exhibición para que la comunidad las disfrute hasta el viernes 10 de octubre.
- Las presentaciones deben recogerse en el Centro Comunitario Goleta durante los siguientes días y horarios: miércoles 15, 22 y 29 de octubre de 2:00 a 4:00 p.m. en el Senior Lounge, así como el sábado 18 de octubre de 11:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m. en el comedor.
- Las obras de arte enviadas pueden usarse en futuros esfuerzos de marketing. Se proporcionará una exención en el momento de la entrega. Los artistas tienen la opción de participar sin firmar una renuncia.
¡Esperamos ver cómo la creatividad de nuestra comunidad cobra vida para honrar a Goleta la Buena Tierra!