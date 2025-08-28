Limited Time Left to Submit Artwork for the Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest

Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding the Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest

GOLETA, Calif. – Time is running out to turn in your artwork for Goleta Valley Library’s Fourth Annual Creek Week Art Contest! In celebration of Creek Week (September 20 – 27) the library has partnered with the City of Goleta’s Parks & Recreation Division and Environmental Services Division to invite our community to submit an original work of art in this year’s theme, “Once Upon a Creek: Bringing the Community Together with Art.”

As a reminder, to be included in the contest, bring your artwork to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) during the following days and times and submit it to Sharon Nigh, Library Assistant and Creek Week Art Contest Coordinator:

Wednesday, September 3 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Senior Lounge

Saturday, September 6 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Classroom 2

Please note that artwork cannot be accepted at GVL Express. If you are unable to drop off your submissions at the Goleta Community Center during these times, please contact Sharon Nigh at snigh@cityofgoleta.gov.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in this popular contest. Read below for all the details:

Art Competition Guidelines

All artwork that represents the theme will be accepted.

Submissions will be grouped into three age categories: Adults (18+), Teens (7th-12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below).

Participants may only submit one piece of art. Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.

All mediums accepted (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).

Artwork is not required to be framed but must have the artist’s name and age category on the back.

Submissions must be no larger than 42” in any direction (including frame) and must have a way to be hung on the wall.

Artwork will be scored on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality.

Artwork will be scored by guest judges, who will award a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award as well as three Honorable Mentions for each age category.

A reception will be held at the Goleta Community Center on Thursday, September 25 from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. All participants, along with community members, are invited to attend.

Artwork will remain on display for the community to enjoy through Friday, October 10.

Submissions must be picked up at the Goleta Community Center during the following days and times: Wednesdays October 15, 22 and 29 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Senior Lounge as well as Saturday, October 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Dining Hall.

Submitted artwork may be used in future marketing efforts. A waiver will be provided at the time of drop-off. Artists have the option to participate without signing a waiver.

We look forward to seeing our community’s creativity come to life to honor Goleta the Goodland!