Baby Mongoose Lemur Makes Public Debut at the Central Coast Zoo!

Below is a press release from the Central Coast Zoo regarding the arrival of their newest resident, Koba, the baby mongoose lemur!

ATASCADERO, Calif. – The City of Atascadero and the Central Coast Zoo are thrilled to announce the arrival of a special new resident, Koba, a baby mongoose lemur born on July 4th!

Koba, named after a traditional peanut dessert in Madagascar, is now starting to explore the habitat and can be seen by Zoo visitors. The baby’s sex is not yet known, but Zookeepers will be able to tell in the coming weeks as mongoose lemurs develop distinct beard colors – males have reddish-orange beards, while females remain white. At around five weeks, young lemurs begin tasting solid foods, mimicking their parents’ fruit-rich diet, which also includes flowers, leaves, and the occasional insect. Koba is expected to be fully weaned by 5 to 6 months of age, and the zoo team will continue to monitor development closely, stepping in only when necessary to ensure natural growth and behavior.

Koba joins older brother Ravi who was born at the zoo last year—one of just three mongoose lemurs born in the country at the time. Their parents, Ernesto, and Camilla are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Mongoose Lemur Species Survival Plan (SSP). Native to the island of Madagascar, mongoose lemurs are listed as “Critically Endangered,” with fewer than 2,000 individuals estimated to remain in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting.

Mongoose lemurs are native to one of the world’s most unique ecosystems. Madagascar is considered a biodiversity hotspot, home to thousands of species found nowhere else on Earth. Unfortunately, more than 90% of Madagascar’s original forests have been lost, putting many species at risk. The Central Coast Zoo specializes in animals from biodiversity hotspots—regions that cover only 2.5% of Earth’s land surface but support nearly half of all known species of birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. Through education and conservation, the Zoo works to raise awareness of the vital importance of protecting these fragile ecosystems.

The Central Coast Zoo is announcing new hours following Labor Day weekend! Beginning Tuesday, September 2, the Central Coast Zoo will adjust its hours of operation. The Zoo will be open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during non-holiday weeks. The Zoo will remain open on most school holidays throughout the fall and winter. While this change may affect some weekday visits, it allows the Zoo to enhance the visitor experience through improved maintenance, enrichment projects, and habitat upgrades without disrupting guests during open hours. To plan your visit, check our updated calendar here: www.centralcoastzoo.org/zoo-hours.

Close to 100 animal species representing 300 animals call the Central Coast Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, fossa, meerkats, parrots, a variety of reptiles and more. The Central Coast Zoo is located at Atascadero Lake Park on Hwy 41/Morro Road, one mile west of Hwy 101. For information, go to www.centralcoastzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.