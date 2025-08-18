Ventura Unified Thanks Voters As Measure E Projects Transform School Facilities

Below is a press release from Ventura Unified School District regarding Facility Projects funded by Measure E

VENTURA, Calif. – Over this past summer, the Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) made significant progress on campus upgrades and modernizations funded by Measure E, the $434 million bond measure approved by voters in November 2022. VUSD recently welcomed students back for the 2025–26 school year, and VUSD is reflecting on the measurable impact of these projects and expressing deep gratitude to the community for its investment in public education.

“Thanks to the support of our voters, we’re making substantive and visible improvements to our campuses that will benefit generations of students,” said Dr. Antonio Castro, Superintendent of Ventura Unified School District. “From safer learning environments to modern infrastructure and long-overdue repairs, Measure E is helping us create campuses that better support the way students learn and thrive.”

Project Highlights to Date

Over the summer of 2025, dozens of projects reached completion or key milestones across the district’s 28 campuses. Highlights include:

Safety & Security 529 new security cameras installed across 14 campuses, with more underway. Security fencing upgrades completed at Portola and scheduled at Anacapa and Cabrillo. Fire sprinkler repairs and access ramp improvements for enhanced safety.

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability All campuses now have energy-saving LED lighting, including stadiums at Buena and Ventura High Schools. Districtwide solar installations are underway, with projected annual savings of $2 million and the added benefit of shade structures. Upgraded HVAC systems using high-efficiency heat pumps are under construction or in design at multiple sites, beginning with the hottest areas of the district.

Playgrounds & Outdoor Learning New inclusive playgrounds built at 4 elementary schools, with 13 more in design or planned through 2028. Design features include age-appropriate TK play areas, accessible equipment, and natural shade from new trees.

Facilities Modernization Roofing replacements completed at 4 schools, with additional work scheduled through 2028. LED, HVAC, and solar work planned for Ventura Adult & Continuing Education. Upgrades made to learning spaces and support facilities, including a new culinary classroom at Buena High and performing arts center improvements at Ventura High.

General Improvements Projects include pool heater and chemical system replacements, concrete ramps, structural repairs, landscaping refreshes, and electrical upgrades—improving daily functionality districtwide.



Looking Ahead: What's Next

While summer 2025 marks a major step forward, VUSD is just getting started. Upcoming major projects include:

Athletic stadium resurfacing and fieldhouse construction at Buena and Ventura High

Restroom restorations at Cabrillo

PA system and security enhancements across all campuses

Painting, exterior, and accessibility upgrades at multiple campuses

Full pool replacements at both Buena and Ventura High Schools

To ensure taxpayer dollars go even further, VUSD is actively pursuing state matching grants.



“This is a long-term investment in our students, our teachers, and our community,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, Dr. Ahsan Mirza. “We are deeply thankful to the voters who made Measure E possible.”

About Measure E

Measure E was placed on the ballot in November 2022 in response to the district’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan (2020–2030), which outlined the need to modernize aging schools and bring facilities up to current health, safety, and educational standards. VUSD spans approximately 165 square miles, serving approximately 14,000 students across 28 school sites, from preschool through adult education.



While VUSD students continue to thrive academically and socially, many facilities are over 50 years old and in urgent need of repairs. Measure E funding enables the district to upgrade infrastructure, improve accessibility, increase energy efficiency, and build learning environments that support modern teaching and learning.

