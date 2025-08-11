United Way of Santa Barbara County Appoints Susan Hersberger as New Board Chair

Below is a press release from United Way of Santa Barbara County regarding the appointment of their new board chair, Susan Hersberger.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — United Way of Santa Barbara County is proud to announce the appointment of Susan Hersberger as its new Board Chair, succeeding Cliff Lundberg, Vice President Emeritus at Westmont College. Lundberg served with exceptional dedication, as United Way’s longest-serving board chair — providing years of steady leadership through organizational transformation, program growth, and through times of crisis.

Hersberger assumes the role at a pivotal time for United Way, as the organization continues its trajectory of growth and impact. She brings to the position a deep commitment to community service and a wealth of strategic leadership experience from her 25-year tenure at Aera Energy, where she directed public affairs, community engagement, and philanthropic investments while also serving in leadership roles in numerous civic organizations. At Aera, Hersberger was instrumental in building sustainable community partnerships and driving forward large-scale philanthropic and stakeholder initiatives across the company’s California operating locations.

Since joining United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Board of Directors in 2017, Hersberger has played a critical role in guiding the organization’s direction and growth. She was instrumental in launching the local Women United affinity group, which brings together female leaders to support women and families in need. She has also provided valuable leadership as a member of the Marketing & Communications Committee and the Management Committee, contributing to strategic planning, brand evolution, and operational excellence for the organization.

“Since I became involved with United Way of Santa Barbara County, I have been impressed and inspired by the difference United Way makes in the lives of local school children and families, both in times of crisis and every day,” said Hersberger. “It’s a privilege to join with United Way’s innovative and dedicated leadership and staff, our board, and our many partners, donors, and volunteers to continue this work.”

United Way is entering a new chapter of strategic expansion—heightening support for education, financial stability, and community resiliency outcomes. Under Hersberger’s leadership, the Board will guide ambitious initiatives, including enhanced regional partnerships, donor engagement strategies, and data-driven program innovation aimed at meeting evolving community needs.

“I am thrilled to welcome Susan as our new Board Chair,” said United Way CEO Steve Ortiz. “Her exemplary leadership and deep commitment to our mission will be a steady pillar as we continue our trajectory of innovation and growth. We offer our sincere thanks to Cliff Lundberg for his wisdom and leadership through the last decade of service.”

In her new role, Hersberger is committed to building upon the momentum of recent years—ensuring that United Way continues to serve as a trusted community partner for generations to come.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve academic achievement, financial security, and community resiliency. To learn more, please visit unitedwaysb.org.