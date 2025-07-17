Special Goleta City Council Meeting Scheduled Monday on Recent ICE Activities
Below is a press release from the City of Goleta regarding a special city council meeting being held Monday, July 21st.
GOLETA, Calif. – The community is invited to the City of Goleta’s Special Council meeting this Monday, July 21st, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. The Council will discuss the City’s next steps following recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in our region. The Council heard from community members on the topic during public comment at its July 15th meeting. Participate in the July 21st Special Council meeting either in-person, via Zoom, or by watching live on our website, Goleta TV Channel 19, or on our YouTube channel.
How to Participate:
- Attend In-Person: City Council meetings take place in Council Chambers at Goleta City Hall located at 130 Cremona Drive. In-person simultaneous Spanish interpretation is now conducted at all City Council meetings. Agendas are also translated into Spanish and can be found on the City’s website in advance of the meeting at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.
- Virtual Participation: Join the meeting via Zoom. A link will be available in the agenda. Oral comments during a meeting may be made by electronic participation.
- Written Participation: If you would like your comment to be distributed to City Council, please submit via email by 12:00 p.m. on the Monday of the Special City Council meeting. Please submit your comment to the City Clerk at: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.
- Just Watch: You can watch the meetings live on our website in high definition at www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendasor live on Goleta TV Channel 19. Meetings are also available live and recorded on the City’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/cityofgoleta1) where you can add auto-generated closed captions or Spanish-language captions in video playback.
An agenda for the Special Council meeting is scheduled to be released this Friday, July 18, and can be found on the City’s website. Sign up to receive an agenda sent to you via email or text here: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.
Traducción al Español:
GOLETA, Calif. – La comunidad está invitada a la reunión especial del Consejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Goleta este lunes 21 de julio de 2025 a las 5:30 p.m. El Concejo discutirá los próximos pasos de la Ciudad luego de las recientes actividades del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) en nuestra región. El Consejo escuchó a los miembros de la comunidad sobre el tema durante los comentarios públicos en su reunión del 15 de julio. Participe en la reunión del Consejo Especial del 21 de julio, ya sea en persona, a través de Zoom, o viéndolo en vivo en nuestro sitio web, Goleta TV Canal 19, o en nuestro canal de YouTube.\
Cómo participar:
- Asista en persona: Las reuniones del Concejo Municipal se llevan a cabo en las Cámaras del Concejo en el Ayuntamiento de Goleta ubicado en 130 Cremona Drive. La interpretación simultánea al español en persona ahora se lleva a cabo en todas las reuniones del Concejo Municipal. Las agendas también se traducen al español y se pueden encontrar en el sitio web de la Ciudad antes de la reunión en www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas.
- Participación virtual: Únase a la reunión a través de Zoom. Un enlace estará disponible en la agenda. Los comentarios orales durante una reunión pueden hacerse mediante participación electrónica.
- Participación por escrito: Si desea que su comentario se distribuya al Concejo Municipal, envíelo por correo electrónico antes de las 12:00 p.m. del lunes de la reunión especial del Concejo Municipal. Por favor, envíe su comentario a la Secretaria Municipal en: cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org. Su comentario se colocará en el registro y se distribuirá adecuadamente.
- Solo Ver: Puedes ver los encuentros en vivo en nuestro sitio web en alta definición a www.cityofgoleta.org/meetings-agendas o en vivo por el canal 19 de Goleta TV. Las reuniones también están disponibles en vivo y grabadas en el canal de YouTube de la Ciudad (www.youtube.com/cityofgoleta1), donde puede agregar subtítulos generados automáticamente o subtítulos en español en la reproducción de video.
La agenda de la reunión especial del Concejo está programada para ser publicada este viernes, 18 de julio, y se puede encontrar en el sitio web de la Ciudad. Regístrese para recibir una agenda que se le enviará por correo electrónico o mensaje de texto aquí: https://tinyurl.com/y36ervg4.