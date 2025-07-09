16th Annual Asian American Film Series Begins at the historic Alhecama Theatre

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation regarding the start of the 16th Annual Asian American Film Series

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Please join the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) on three Friday evenings in July for our sixteenth-annual Asian American Film Series at the historic Alhecama Theatre.

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2025 Asian American Film Series (AAFS) features four recently released, captivating documentary films that were carefully selected by SBTHP’s Asian American Affinity Group. Whether you’re a film enthusiast, a supporter of lifting AAPI perspectives and voices, or just looking for an inspiring and entertaining cinematic experience, this year’s AAFS will not disappoint!

2025 AAFS OFFICIAL SELECTIONS:

JULY 11

HOME COURT (6:00pm)

Home Court is the coming-of-age story of Ashley Chea, a Cambodian American basketball prodigy in Southern California whose life intensifies as recruitment heats up. (2024, 95 min) Q&A with filmmaker Erica Tanamachi and reception will follow this screening.

JULY 18

NOBUKO MIYAMOTO: A SONG IN MOVEMENT (6:00pm)

Nobuko Miyamoto: A Song in Movement tells the story of a changing community through one of its most beloved storytellers as she reflects on decades of groundbreaking cultural work and a life that has bridged coasts, industries, families, and history. (2024, 57 min) Short intermission reception will take place between film screenings

THIRD ACT (7:30pm)

As father and son, Asian American filmmakers Robert and Tadashi Nakamura use their shared medium to explore generational trauma, expressing previously silenced emotions. (2025, 93 min) Q&A with filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura will follow this screening.

JULY 25

STARRING JERRY AS HIMSELF (6:00pm)

A family documents how their immigrant father Jerry, a recently divorced and retired Florida man, was recruited by the Chinese police to be an undercover agent. (2023, 75 min) A special presentation (and Q&A) about recognizing and avoiding scams, and a reception will follow this screening.

2025 AAFS GENERAL INFORMATION

When: July 11, 18, & 25, 6:00-9:00pm

Where: Alhecama Theatre (215 A East Canon Perdido Street)

$5 Suggested donation / Free for SBTHP members

Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis (No RSVP required)

Free parking behind PANINO Restaurant (834 Santa Barbara St.)

For more information visit: sbthp.org/aafs

Questions? (805) 965-0093 | kevin@sbthp.org

Make sure to follow @sbthp for AAFS and other programming updates!

SBTHP’s Asian American Film Series is made possible by the generous support of the George H. Griffiths and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation and brings AAPI-centered stories and filmmakers to the Santa Barbara community each July.

ABOUT THE SANTA BARBARA TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation (SBTHP) stewards the past and present of the Presidio Neighborhood and inspires preservation advocacy throughout the County in order to create a more vibrant community. SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, Santa Barbara’s 18th century birthplace, under an agreement with California State Parks. In addition to portions of the Spanish fort, El Presidio SHP includes the Alhecama Theatre (1925) and the campus of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, and Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens (1947) the last visible connection to Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. The organization also operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820’s adobe home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra, and the Santa Inés Mission Mills near Solvang, CA. SBTHP produces dozens of community and school programs throughout the year to provide access to these special historic places. SBTHP is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; learn more at sbthp.org