Independence Day Reminder – All Fireworks & Bonfires are Illegal in Montecito

Below is a press release from the Montecito Fire Department regarding the a polite reminder that all fireworks and bonfires are banned in the community of Montecito

MONTECITO, CA – As the Fourth of July holiday quickly approaches, the Montecito Fire Department reminds the community that fireworks are dangerous and therefore, illegal in all unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County, including Montecito.



The manufacturing, storage, sale, handling and use of all fireworks poses an extreme safety risk to our community and is strictly prohibited in all areas of the Montecito Fire Protection District. Setting off fireworks may lead to injury, property damage or wildfire ignition. All fireworks, including “safe & sane” fireworks such as sparklers, are prohibited in Montecito.



Vegetation in Montecito is on track to reach critically dry levels by mid-summer. Current fuel moisture readings of local chaparral is 20-30 percent drier than this same time last year. This means the vegetation is highly receptive to burning and any spark that lands in brush has potential to cause a wildfire.



Bonfires are also strictly prohibited at Santa Barbara County beaches within the Montecito Fire Protection District. This includes Butterfly and Miramar Beaches.

While fireworks are synonymous with many Independence Day celebrations, we ask our community to consider the safety of their neighbors and environment this holiday and leave the firework displays to talented professionals. The City of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department will sponsor a professional, 20-minute fireworks display starting at 9 p.m. at West Beach. This free fireworks show is sure to be a spectacular and safe display.



We encourage anyone with information about illegal fireworks to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 681-4100.



Additionally, we invite everyone to Montecito Fire Station 91 (595 San Ysidro Road) for the Montecito Firefighters Association’s Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast between 7-11 a.m. This longstanding community tradition draws hundreds of people to the fire station for a fun, delicious and patriotic start to Independence Day. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $15. Children ages 10 and under are free.



Proceeds from the event will benefit the Montecito Firefighters Charitable Foundation. Following the Pancake Breakfast, Montecito Fire Department will participate in the Montecito Association’s Village 4th Road Show starting at 11:30 a.m.