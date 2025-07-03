Fourth of July Fireworks Safety and Enforcement in Grover Beach

Below is a press release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department regarding fireworks in Arroyo Grande and Surrounding Areas

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – With Independence Day just around the corner, please remember to know the risks of fireworks. Stay safe while using legal “Safe and Sane” fireworks. If you see or suspect illegal fireworks are being used in your neighborhood, please report it to your local law enforcement! Law Enforcement in the Five Cities area will be deploying additional resources to identify and cite those using illegal fireworks. Calls for service throughout the county increase dramatically on July 4th and we ask that everyone safely celebrates our Independence Day!

All Fireworks in Oceano are illegal and subject to the San Luis Obispo County “social host ordinance”.

Illegal fireworks can cause great bodily harm and significantly increase the risk of fires within our communities. Even Safe and Sane fireworks can cause a fire or injury. Each year there are nearly 20,000 fires attributed to fireworks across the country.



Know the risks

The unsafe use of fireworks can cause severe burns, amputations, blinding, and even death.

Damaging fires occur when children use fireworks unsupervised by adults.

Parents are responsible for any property damage or injuries caused by all fireworks.

Keep it legal

All legal fireworks in California are called “Safe and Sane” fireworks and must bear the State Fire Marshal’s seal.

Any fireworks that are airborne and explodes are dangerous and illegal.

Time period to discharge “safe and sane” fireworks is July 4th only from 10a.m. to 10p.m. in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach.

Keep it safe

Always have a metal bucket of water to dispose of fireworks.

Always have a hose connected to water available in case of fire.

Do not use fireworks near dry grass of flammable materials.

Do not use fireworks while under a canopy, covered balcony, covered patio, or under trees or bushes.

How to report illegal fireworks