California Mid-State Fair announces Mission Square Stage lineup

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair announced the 2025 lineup for its Mission Square State. The fair features live music performances each day of the event.

They say that all shows are free admission and will begin at 7:00 pm unless otherwise noted.

Below is a press release on the announced lineup:

7/16/25 – Carbon City Lights: This indie rock band from San Luis Obispo brings a high-energy mix of modern rock, heartfelt lyrics, and catch melodies.

7/17/25 – Monte Mills & The Lucky Horseshoe Band: A local legend and Fair favorite, Monte Mills brings classic country and honky-tonk to life with a toe-tapping, family-friendly set.

7/18/25 – Northfork: Delivering country rock originals and hits with rich harmonies and dynamic guitar work, Northfork brings the perfect soundtrack for a Friday night.

7/19/25 – Rock Odyssey: This rock 'n' roll cover band spans generations with classic hits and a big sound that keeps the crowd dancing.

7/20/25 – Way Out West: Known for their crowd-pleasing mix of country, rock, and Americana, this Central Coast group brings energy and authenticity to every show. More info

7/21/25 – Peach and the Jam: Blending funk, soul, and rock, this SLO-based band showcases powerhouse vocals and grooves you can’t sit still for.

7/22/25 – Club Dv8: A high-energy 80’s cover band delivering hits by artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, INXS, The Cure, and Billy Idol, blending guitars and synths with a solid rhythm section to recreate the iconic '80s sound.

7/23/25 – Cheap Trip: Get ready for glam! This band brings the glitz, guitar solos, and fun with their tribute to ‘80s rock and classic hits.

7/24/25 – Noach Tangeras Band: Award-winning Americana meets California soul in this heartfelt blend of folk, country, and blues.

7/25/25 – DNA: A father-daughter rock duo delivering polished performances of bluesy rock favorites and soulful originals.

7/26/25 – Lost & Found Band: This high-energy group plays a wide range of rock, country, and dance hits that get crowds on their feet.

7/27/25 – Rock Haven: Closing out the Fair is Rock Haven, a powerful band covering rock anthems and deep cuts with skill and heart. In addition to free live music and other entertainment, SLO County residents can save at the Fair by taking advantage of discounted Season Passes and daily admission tickets, available online until midnight on July 15, 2025 and at Farm Supply during the entire month of June. Discounted carnival wristbands are available through these local nonprofit organizations. Look for a special ValPak coupon in mailboxes in July offering two corndogs, two lemonades, and admission for two (a $24 savings). Plus, an additional coupon—good for a Philly cheesesteak, cheese curds, and two soft drinks –will be up on the Fair website in July. The California Mid-State Fair runs July 16-27, 2025. Gates are open Monday-Thursday from 4:00 PM to midnight and Friday-Sunday from noon to midnight. For the full schedule, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

California Mid-State Fair