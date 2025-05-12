Santa Barbara’s Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle Returns for a Second Summer

Below is a press release from Santa Barbara MTD regarding the return of their Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle service to Santa Barbara’s Downtown and Waterfront areas starting again this summer.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara MTD is announcing the return of the all-electric Downtown Waterfront Shuttle service to Santa Barbara’s Downtown and Waterfront areas once again for summer 2025. After a 4-year hiatus, the service returned temporarily last summer to provide zero-emission access to important Downtown and Waterfront destinations.

The return of this service will once again provide transit connections among the harbor and waterfront, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Train Depot, the historic County Courthouse, countless hotels, and Downtown shopping and dining destinations, just to name a few.

Service will operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. between May 30, 2025 and September 1, 2025, with a final day of service on Labor Day Monday.

The Shuttle will operate as a circulator route with 20-minute headways, offering frequent service for residents and visitors to enjoy the iconic beauty of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront and Downtown. Riders can catch the shuttle at any MTD stop along the route.

MTD is working with the City of Santa Barbara to reestablish a partnership to fund the Shuttle, after the City Council recently allocated funds for this summer’s service. “We’re excited by the opportunity to partner once again with the City of Santa Barbara to provide public transit service to these vital destinations,” said Jerry Estrada, General Manager.

Due to a large portion of State Street downtown being closed to motor vehicles and open to pedestrians, the Downtown portion of the route will operate on Chapala and Anacapa Streets. There is a slight modification in this year’s route near the Santa Barbara Zoo due to upcoming construction at Dwight Murphy Park, but all shuttle stops remain the same.

Fares will be $0.50 (standard one-way) and $0.25 for seniors and people with disabilities. The popular $1 day pass will also be available and provides for unlimited rides on the Shuttle in one calendar day. Additionally, riders with a valid Amtrak ticket ride free on the Shuttle or any MTD bus service by showing their train ticket for that day.