City of Grover Beach approves Construction Contract for Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project

Below is a press release from the City of Grover Beach regarding the approval of a final construction contract for the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project.

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – On April 14, the Grover Beach City Council approved a final construction contract for Phases 1 and 2 of the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project. The project, which is expected to break ground in June, will deliver major improvements to the park, including a new amphitheater, bandshell, all-abilities playground and restrooms.

“We are thrilled to move this project forward and take such a meaningful step in revitalizing Ramona Garden Park for our community,” said Grover Beach Mayor Kassi Dee. “By making these upgrades, we’re transforming a long-standing vision into something future generations can enjoy.”

Guided by the Ramona Garden Park Master Plan, the Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project is a series of planned improvements to revitalize the park in phases. As the host site for many beloved community events, such as the Stone Soup Music Festival and Street Fair and the City’s Summer Concert Series, this project aims to create a more inviting, functional and inclusive Ramona Garden Park.

Last year, the City received a $3.3 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help fund Phases 1 and 2, which include a new all-abilities playground, amphitheater, stage and bandshell, event lawn, restrooms, walkways, benches and picnic tables. Future phases, which are currently unfunded, center on the development of a new main park plaza and pickleball courts.

Through July 1, the Grover Beach Community Foundation invites community members to contribute directly to the park upgrades while honoring a family member or loved one by purchasing an engraved brick, bench or picnic table. This community giving campaign will help offset project costs to the City not covered by grant funding. To purchase a commemorative item, residents can visit the Community Foundation’s website.

“The Ramona Garden Park Rehabilitation Project is a true reflection of our commitment to enhancing community spaces in Grover Beach,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson. “These upgrades will make this cornerstone park even more dynamic and more inclusive, reflecting the spirit of Grover Beach. We’re proud to bring this long-envisioned project to life.”

Project construction is expected to begin in June and last through early 2026. Stay tuned for a future

groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of these highly anticipated improvements!

For more details on the project, visit the City’s website or contact City staff at admin@groverbeach.org