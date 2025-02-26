Skip to Content
Float Luxury Spa hosts grand opening at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 9:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Float Luxury Spa now has a third location.

Float's founder Natalie Rowe invited visitors to see it during its grand opening celebration at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Wednesday afternoon.

"The spa is here, adjacent to the pool, and it will be a perfect place for a quick drop in for your treatment or to spend the whole day lounging and using all the facilities," said Rowe.

Spa rooms have ocean inspired names including Wave, Dune, and Driftwood.

Float also has a spa on State Street in Santa Barbara and another at Zachari Dunes Mandalay Beach in Oxnard.

Dane Gorup, who used to manage Hilton's Hotel del Coronado, is the new Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort General Manager.

While checking out the spa, he said more wellness is on the way.

"On the wellness side we have more to come. We have Pickleball coming, a new pool experience coming to the community and we would like to welcome everybody to come and join," said Gorup.

The Hilton's Poolside Paradise is set to open this Spring.

The spa and pool are close to the resort entrance.

For more information visit https://Beachfront@FloatLuxurySpa.com

