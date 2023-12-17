The Studio Gallery owner prepares to wrap it up

OXNARD, Calif.-A fixture in Fisherman's wharf in Silver Strand is closing soon.

The Studio Gallery was the among the first shops to open in the wharf in the Channel Islands harbor in 1978.

It is known for framing art, photography and Strawberry festival posters.

Shop owner JoAnna Steele said she has enjoyed getting to know her customers and their pets.

"I will miss all the people who kept me here for years and year and years 45 in total," said Steele.

She has weathered the ups and downs of business thanks to her regular customers and she often plays her upright piano between framing requests.

She plans to keep the door open until the end of the year.

If you want to check it out, The Studio Gallery is in the wharf near the Elite Theatre on the corner of Victoria and Channel Islands Boulevard in Oxnard.

Your News Channel will have more on her decision to retire tonight on the news.