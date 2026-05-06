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Local law enforcement warns of bank-related scams hitting the region recently

KEYT
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today at 4:29 pm
Published 4:39 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is warning the public about a recent rash of bank-related scams that have hit the local area.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, victims are being contacted by scammers claiming to be with their bank, a financial institution, or even local law enforcement letting them know about an internal investigation before offering to move the victim's money to keep it safe.

If you get a call similar to what is described above and especially if a courier is sent to collect your cash, this is almost certainly a scam warns the county prosecutor's office.

Just last week the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office warned about a scam involving the names of real deputies and an entirely fake Sheriff's website to lure victims.

If you encounter this or a related scam, do not comply, even if the scammers threaten you or try to create a sense of urgency.

Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately and report the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.org.

If you believe you are already the victim of a scam, contact the District Attorney's scam hotline at 805-568-2442 or email reportfraud@countyofsb.org for resources and information.

Article Topic Follows: Your Money

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Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

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