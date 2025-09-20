One805Live! concert supports first responders; Oprah, Harry and Meghan attend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The One805Live! concert to benefit local first responders rocked along the coastline tonight. Some famous neighbors stopped by Kevin Costner's Summerland estate to support the fundraiser.



Country music superstar Trisha Yearwood played Santa Barbara for the first time ever, the day after her birthday. She was introduced by Maria Shriver who got the crowd to sing Yearwood happy birthday as she came on stage.



The Fray rocked the stage before Yearwood, getting the crowd into it straight away with their song, Over my Head (Cable Car).



The show closed out with a set from Good Charlotte and a group encore.



Long-time One805 supporter Alan Parsons performed and brought together a host of top entertainers for this one of a kind concert that also featured Steppenwolf's John Kay, The Car's Elliot Easton, Donovan Frankenreiter, Plastic Harpoons, and DJ Bad Ash.

The event and the cause drew people in from near and far. Wanda Brennan and Donya Lester

drove for days to see the show.

“We drove from Cedar Town, Georgia starting last Monday to come to Santa Barbara for this great event,” Brennan said.



It’s all to benefit first responders, and the 805 community came out to support them and have a great time.



"A big shout out to One805, the leadership there," Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said. "And of course everyone here is contributing in some way."



Some of the area’s most famous residents showed their support, including Oprah Winfrey, who attended and chatted with local first responders including Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Bill Brown.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the stage. So did Rob Lowe, who received the Heart of the Community Award.



“To be able to give back is an honor and a privilege,” Lowe said.



First responders attend this event for free. They raised red glow sticks together at dusk as a symbol of the lifeline they provide to the community.



“Thank you for supporting us as we protect your safety,” Brown said to the audience from the stage.

The money raised from the show goes directly to Santa Barbara County first responders, funding mental wellness programs and critical equipment purchases. Organizers announced a one million dollar donation had been made to support an endowment for continued funding.

For more information visit one805.org.



