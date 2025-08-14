Unity Shoppe’s Back-to-School Program Helps Hundreds of Local Kids Start the Year Prepared

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Hundreds of children in Santa Barbara County will start the school year with new backpacks, supplies, clothing, and shoes through Unity Shoppe’s annual Back-to-School Shoppe.

The nonprofit’s General Store has been transformed for August into a dedicated school supply center, where families in need can choose items free of charge. Executive Director and CEO Angela Miller-Bevan said the program is made possible through community partnerships and generous donors.

“Backpacks for over 600 children and school supplies,” Miller-Bevan said. “And the greatest thing about this is that they get to come here and they get to choose everything with dignity, respect and choice. And that’s what Unity Shoppe is all about.”

This year’s partners include Arturo’s Barber Shop, which has collected funds and provided 250 free haircut vouchers for local children, along with Vans, Deckers, Carvin to Kabobs, and other supporters. Miller-Bevan said those contributions ensure students not only have the tools they need, but also feel confident as they start the school year.

The Back-to-School Shoppe is open throughout August at Unity Shoppe’s General Store, 1401 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara. Families must have a referral to participate.

For more information on donating or getting involved, visit unityshoppe.org or call 805-965-4122.