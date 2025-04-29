Recent CPR training helps woman resuscitate man

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- On the way to a wine tasting in Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday afternoon Tina Ballue saw a stranger in need of help with another man by his side.

She pulled over on Calle Real and offered aid.

"When I got out the car and said what do you need? and the gentlemen beside the gentlemen who was unconscious [said] I don't know, CPR, I need help with CPR," said Ballue.

Ballue had recently taken a course on cardiopulmonary resuscitation with her coworkers at Safety Matters in Santa Barbara.

"I am not sure I would have felt comfortable even stopping the car and helping someone in need if I didn't have training."

She checked his vital signs and airways between compressions.

Ballue said she sang the song Staying Alive as she was taught to keep the rhythm.

"We could see as I was doing compressions he didn't react the first two times."

Duane Henry took iphone video of what happened that has been seen thousands of times online.

"The idea is to keep the heart moving and blood pumping an your brain getting oxygen, one of the things on the video is that CPR does not always have to have mouth-to-mouth, so I closed the nostrils to open up that airway, I looked into the mouth to make sure there was nothing there that I could see."

Before she did a third compression he regained consciousness.

At least one person who saw the video wondered if the man needed Narcan.

Bellue said she wasn't sure.

"I am not educated enough to know that --but I can tell you he needed the people there's support when he was conscious."

She is, however, trained to use Narcan, too.

"Unfortunately I did not have my Narcan spray with me but I had taken the course at Unity Shoppe with my Rotary; we are on a mission to make sure everyone is Narcan trained, CPR and First Aid."

When she saw that his scattered belonging included pill bottles she asked if there were any drugs first responders would need to know about and he said "no."

Her instructor, Justin Haagan, at Safety Masters said It doesn't matter why someone isn't breathing and unresponsive, what matters is that a person needs help.

"Whenever I hear about that I make up a Good Samaritan award, so I have one for Tina to give her when it is appropriate at her work."

Santa Barbara City Firefighter Jason Faanes said it is important to remember to call 911 or ask someone else to call right away.

In this case both Firefighters and an AMR ambulance showed up.

Faanes said the American Heart Association's has an out of the hospital guide that has six steps to improve the survival rate that includes recognition early CPR with an emphasis on chest compressions.

He said if someone is not trained it is still important to do chest compressions until first responders arrive.

CPR will give the patient a greater chance of survival.

Bellue who works for Domestic Violence Solutions in Santa Barbara has learned about trauma.

She said she wanted to make sure she treated the man with dignity and care.

"We really poured words of encouragement and love into this gentlemen I said you are so glad you are still with us today you are loved you are cherishes and you could see he started to cry and he was ready for a hug he looked at me and said can I have a hug."

They hugged, but they didn't trade information or names.

If the video inspires one person to learn CPR it's worth sharing.

"I want people to be inspired to get CPR trained they can feel empowered in situations when they see an emergency happening."

She hopes the man she helped cherishes his life and knows people care.

"I want the video to be seen, I want people to be able to get out of your car one day stop at the grocery store one day and say I have the knowledge to do something in this emergency situation."

Safety Matters CPR classes can be done in a day. A hand only class is free and a certification course costs about $80. That course takes 4 hours. The certification is good for 2 years.

"You can some and learn to do the CPR class and learn how to use an automatic external defibrillator or AED," said Haagen.

She classed create confidence that could help save a life.

For more information about CPR classes visit https://www.CPRtrainingssb.com.

