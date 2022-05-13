Arroyo Grande Woman’s Club awards scholarships to local students

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande presented $15 thousand in scholarships to local students at a luncheon Friday.

Five seniors from Arroyo Grande and Nipomo High Schools were awarded scholarships, as well as six students who are continuing their college educations. The money comes from three fundraisers held throughout the year, as well as donations from members.

The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande was established in 1937 and currently has 77 members. They welcome applications for membership from women who would like to join them in supporting the Five Cities Area.