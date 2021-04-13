Foo Fighters and Vans support Jensen Guitar and Music

What's Right

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For the last 48 years Chris Jensen can be found behind the counter of his music store, working on a guitar to make it sound and look it's best. It's everything around him that's changed, especially in the last year.

"Obviously the pandemic has cut into our income," Jensen said. "We're running about half speed."

The lesson rooms are filled with boxes, not students. The stage room is quiet, but there are many musicians who are making some noise to help save the place where they got their start from going out of business.

"I was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and Jensen's is the store I learned to play guitar in," Chris Shiflett said.

Shiflett is the lead guitar player in Foo Fighters, one of the biggest rock bands on earth. He bought his first guitar at Jensen's as a kid and many more since then. His brother Mike is a a long-time guitar teacher at the shop.

"I love that store," Chris Shiflett said. "Chris Jensen's been there the whole time. This constant presence behind the counter. I consider that place like family."

Shiflett and Foo Fighters have found a way to help the store through tough financial times, teaming with Vans to make a limited edition shirt and shoes with the Jensen logo. Net proceeds from sales go to the music store.

Young musicians Alec and Destin Cavazos are helping, too. They started a GoFundMe and their band exPorter made a live album on the Jensen stage you can buy at the counter to help the store.

"It's been like a cornerstone of our musical experience," Destin Cavazos said. "So to see a place like this struggling when it's given us so much, like we obviously wanted to give back to them."

"It's been really heart warming to have what they've done," Jensen said while he teared up behind the counter, thinking of the community of musicians reaching out to help him.

The store first opened on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara in 1973. Chris Jensen is now 77 years old with no plans to retire.

"I want to be able to continue on with the relationships we've developed over the years in this town," Jensen said.

The store has always had a lease to rent the space, but now they are month to month. Jensen says the property owner has been supportive, but the bills are piling up.

"They sent me a bill for $26,000 for unpaid common area maintenance fees," Jensen said. "That's just one portion of what's hanging over our head."

He's making it through for now on very limited hours, allowing only a few customers in the store at a time. Many of his customers since the pandemic started have been beginners looking for a hobby, or those who haven't picked up their instrument in a long time.

Jensen is hopeful declining coronavirus cases can lead to a return to in person music instruction and more students. Lessons continue for some over FaceTime or Zoom, but it's not the same.

Jensen expects the professional musicians who rely on him will start coming back when they begin performing again. Until then, he'll keep doing what he's always done.

"So far, so good," Jensen said. "With help like this, it really helps."

Click here to visit the Vans "Foot the Bill" web page helping local small businesses. The Foo Fighters and Jensen Guitar & Music Co shoes are limited to 1000 pairs, and 250 t-shirts. Jensen will receive the net proceeds from sales.