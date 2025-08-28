Labor Day 2025 Travel: Record Flyers, Cheaper Gas, and Heavy Traffic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Labor Day weekend is known as one of the busiest travel times of the year, and Central Coast residents are joining millions nationwide in taking to the skies and the roads. For many, it’s one last getaway before summer comes to an end.

Road congestion expected to peak Friday

AAA projects Seattle, Orlando and New York as the top national destinations this holiday, but locally drivers should brace for slowdowns. The California Highway Patrol is launching its Labor Day holiday enforcement period Friday night, putting extra officers on the road to watch for impaired drivers. Last year, 61 people were killed across California during the holiday, and more than a third of those deaths were DUI-related, according to CHP. Officials are urging drivers to plan a sober ride and to call 911 if they spot someone unsafe behind the wheel.

Travel experts also recommend timing departures carefully to avoid gridlock. Friday, Aug. 29, is expected to be the heaviest day for traffic. The best travel windows are before noon Friday, between 6 and 10 a.m. Saturday, and before 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Labor Day itself, Sept. 1, drivers should aim to hit the road before noon. Check out the road conditions before you head out.

Drivers heading out this Labor Day weekend will see some relief at the pump, with gas prices expected to be the lowest since 2020. Nationally, the average is around $3.15 a gallon, about 14 cents cheaper than last year, according to GasBuddy and the U.S. Energy Information Administration. California remains among the most expensive states, with averages near $4.59 statewide and about $4.59 in Santa Barbara County and $4.64 in Ventura County, AAA reports. Check out local gas prices before you head out.

Airports bracing for record flyers

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 17.4 million passengers nationwide between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, making Friday the single busiest air travel day of the holiday stretch. That’s up from 17.1 million last year, marking the busiest Labor Day travel period since before the pandemic.

Here in Santa Barbara, many are flying out for the long weekend, with lower prices easing the impact on wallets. AAA says flights are averaging 6% cheaper than last year, hotels are down 11% and rental cars about 3% less. Gas prices are also holding steady.

At the airport, TSA says travelers will see updated security measures, including family and military-friendly lanes, expanded eligibility for complimentary TSA PreCheck for Gold Star Families, and discounts for military spouses applying for PreCheck.

Weather brings both relief and risks

Marine clouds pushed into the Central Coast early Thursday, with areas of dense fog developing as onshore flow strengthened, Chief Meteorologist Mackenzie Lake said. Some of those clouds may be disrupted as additional moisture from Tropical Storm Juliette arrives, bringing mid- to high-level clouds and humid conditions. Surf looks manageable, but Lake cautions that “there is additional energy in the water so use caution when swimming.”

Tropical impacts fade by Friday, with the Central Coast returning to calm conditions, light winds and pleasant summer temperatures.

“The holiday weekend is shaping up beautifully,” Lake added. “If you have extra days off, make sure to plan something special. We’re looking at clear skies, warm weather and multiple days of sunshine with highs near 75.”

Bottom line for Central Coast travelers

Whether flying out or hitting the road, travel experts say the best advice is to plan ahead, pack your patience, and never drive under the influence.