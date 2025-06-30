New Hub Service Launched at Santa Maria Airport for First Time Since before Pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Prior to global shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Maria Airport sought to expand its hub service, resuming commercial flights to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Denver.

Those plans had to be put on indefinite hold during the pandemic, but now they have resumed, and the airport is proud to announce a collaboration with a major airline to launch an entirely new hub service.

A stop to a hub in the midwest also opens up pathways for flights to the east coast, which hasn't been available for nearly a decade.

This new service is provided courtesy of continuous efforts from multiple local agencies including airport staff, community, military, and business leaders.

Airport staff wish to thank vital partner agencies as well, such as the City of Santa Maria, the SMV Chamber of Commerce, and the Economic Development Commission.

