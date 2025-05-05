Annual SLO County Tourism Report show Numbers Rose Slightly in 2024

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Tourism numbers released by Visit SLO CAL will show a slight increase in key metrics in 2024 compared to the previous year in 2023.

Visit SLO CAL, San Luis Obispo County's official tourism and marketing organization, will release exact statistical information Monday afternoon, but said numbers will indicate small gains overall.

The release of the annual financial report coincides with U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week and with California Tourism Month.

The Visit SLO CAL numbers release comes on the same day Visit California has released its annual report, which anticipates an overall projected decline in visitors by 1% in 2025, to 268 million visits.

Visit California said this is the first projected year-over-year decline in visitation since the pandemic.