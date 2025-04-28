Drivers scramble as REAL ID deadline nears

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – If a California Driver's license has a bear with a star in the right hand corner it is a REAL ID.

If the star and bear is absent, now is a good time to visit a Department of Motor Vehicles Office (DMV) to get one.

The deadline is May 7th, 2025.

Congress enacted the REAL ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks to establish state-issued driver's license and identification requirements or standards in order to board flights in the United States and access federal facilities such as military bases.

DMV offices in California have been busier than usual as people try to meet the deadline.

People seeking REAL IDs need to bring more than their old license.

A person wanting to obtain a REAL ID will be turned away if they just bring their driver's license.

REAL IDs require proof of identity, such as a Social Security Card, and two documents proving an applicant's address.

DMV workers at the Santa Barbara Office on the corner of Castillo and Cota Streets have been busy answering REAL ID questions.

Jacob Copley, 16, just found out his first license will also be his REAL ID.

"I just took my driver's test, passed – just the joy that is going through me – amazing it is like once in a lifetime, right!"

Another driver, who recently moved to Santa Barbara, passed the written test on her second try.

She said the REAL ID that will comes with her new California driver's license will help her with a momentous occasion.

"The REAL ID is going to be critical, I'm actually leaving for Kentucky to get married in a month, I didn't realize I needed a real ID until now," said Patricia Jewett.

Deborah Gunther didn't want to wait any longer to get a REAL ID.

She has travel plans.

"Got through it very happy to have it I'm planning to go on a trip in a couple weeks and now I can get on the plane," said Gunther.

Travelers can still use a passport of military ID to fly commercial flights in the U.S., but those with a REAL IDs will be able to use them as a from of identification accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

People must go in person to a DMV office with one proof of identity and two documents, such as bills or banks statements, showing residency.

The process may be started online at https://REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

Visitors may also make DMV appointments to save time.

