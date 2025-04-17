Santa Maria Valley Railroad and OmniTrax partnering for local rail revitalization.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Valley Railroad (SMVRR) has been in operation for well over a century, and is a key component to the functioning of our local economy.

From fertilizers for our farmers to produce for our families, rail transport can be significantly more cost effective than highway transport in diesel-powered trucks.

In light of recent economic turns of the tide, the local owners of the well-established rail system seek to revitalize existing railways, and even reactivate a currently-inactive line.

While OmniTrax is a corporation with a rumored track record of full company buy-outs, SMVRR president Rob Himoto has insisted on a partnership instead, keeping it locally and family owned.

This abides by the wishes of the rail system's founder, Captain George Allan Hancock, who purchased the railroad out of receivership one hundred years ago, and built industries based upon it.

As gas prices remain high at this time, Himoto says rail delivery is a viable alternative, as one rail car can handle the equivalent of 3-5 truck loads, removing those trucks from the highways, in effect.