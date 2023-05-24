Santa Maria businesses optimistic as summer travel season nears

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria businesses are optimistic the fast approaching summer travel season will be successful.

Strong travel numbers throughout May have been reported by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, giving local businesses an encouraging start to the season.

This upcoming Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season with the West Coast Kustoms Crusin' Nationals, one of the biggest annual events held in Santa Maria.

The car show attracts hundreds of customized cars from around the nation, attracting thousands of visitors, who fill up local hotels, restaurants, shops and local attractions.

Just as the all the cars and the car enthusiasts leave town, the will kick off the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, which is scheduled for next week.

The back-to-back events are expected to sell out hotel rooms across the city, as well as flood other businesses with streams of customers.

