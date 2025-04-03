Electric Vehicle Demonstration held in Santa Maria showcases Zero-Emission Trucks and Buses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) headquarters is the site of a demonstration on Thursday that will showcase the newest generation of heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles.

Over the course of three-and-a-half hours, the event will also feature an expert panel that will discuss several electric vehicle (EV) related topics and issues, as well as infrastructure planning resources, available funding programs, and innovative off-site charging hubs.

According to organizers, those in attendance will learn industry insights and best practices with local public and private fleets that are operating EVs on the Central Coast.

There will also be EVs on display, such as delivery, service and transportation buses, vans, trucks from FedEx and Red Bull contractors, as well as other brands.

The demonstration is being hosted in collaboration with Renewable Properties, SMRT, CalFleet Advisor, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), the Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.