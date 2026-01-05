Virrage Images // Shutterstock

A bathroom remodel is an excellent way to increase the value of your home and create a more enjoyable atmosphere while you live in your residence, but cost is a factor. You must budget carefully to get the results you’re looking for without breaking the bank. It’s easy to get in over your head.

However, with the right budgeting strategy, you can find the ideal balance. But how much does a bathroom remodel cost?

Bathroom remodel expenses can vary wildly depending on the extent of your renovation, the materials used, and the fixtures added. It can be difficult to assign a number to the total cost. But once you determine what you want, you can research to find out prices and create a budget suited to your needs.

World CopperSmith’s bathroom remodel cost guide will tell you everything you need to know.

Understanding Bathroom Remodeling Costs

Your bathroom remodel cost will vary depending on what’s involved. Here are some factors to consider.

What Does a Bathroom Remodel Entail?

A bathroom remodel can entail anything from a simple paint job to breaking down the walls and building a larger bathroom. Here are some common bathroom remodeling endeavors.

New fixtures such as the sink, toilet, and cabinets : Many households replace existing fixtures when they are no longer functional or stylish. They may also update to more energy-efficient fixtures.

: Many households replace existing fixtures when they are no longer functional or stylish. They may also update to more energy-efficient fixtures. New plumbing and electrical systems : Plumbing and electrical systems wear out eventually. You may also choose to update systems for a more convenient layout.

: Plumbing and electrical systems wear out eventually. You may also choose to update systems for a more convenient layout. Replacing the sink countertops : New sink countertops can significantly enhance your bathroom aesthetics.

: New sink countertops can significantly enhance your bathroom aesthetics. Adding shelves : Shelving creates more space in small bathrooms.

: Shelving creates more space in small bathrooms. Installing safety features such as grab rails : This is a common remodeling endeavor for senior family members.

: This is a common remodeling endeavor for senior family members. Updated lighting : Lighting is a major factor in bathrooms. You may update your lighting for better mirror views and improved navigation.

: Lighting is a major factor in bathrooms. You may update your lighting for better mirror views and improved navigation. Breaking down walls : In extreme instances, you may even break down your bathroom walls to make a smaller or larger bathroom.

: In extreme instances, you may even break down your bathroom walls to make a smaller or larger bathroom. Paint job : Painting can change the entire look of your bathroom. Consider the latest colors and styles to create an updated look.

: Painting can change the entire look of your bathroom. Consider the latest colors and styles to create an updated look. Shower and shower doors : Stylish shower doors can improve your bathroom aesthetics. You may also consider switching out an old showerhead or renovating the tub.

: Stylish shower doors can improve your bathroom aesthetics. You may also consider switching out an old showerhead or renovating the tub. Tiles : You may choose to replace your bathroom wall tile or floor tile to update your bathroom aesthetics. Tiles often get cracked and chipped, and grout can dull and darken. Switch them out to create a clean, modern interior design.

: You may choose to replace your bathroom wall tile or floor tile to update your bathroom aesthetics. Tiles often get cracked and chipped, and grout can dull and darken. Switch them out to create a clean, modern interior design. New windows : Bathrooms don’t typically have many windows, but you may need to replace yours if they interfere with remodeling needs.

: Bathrooms don’t typically have many windows, but you may need to replace yours if they interfere with remodeling needs. Permits: Your bathroom remodel may require a permit. This will likely be the case if you update the plumbing or electrical system. Permits are typically inexpensive, but they will increase costs.

As you can see, remodeling tasks greatly range in scope making it difficult to determine the overall bathroom renovation costs and how much value it can add to your home. However, Schofield’s Insurance estimates it can add up to 4% to home value with a 67% return based on the national average.

It’s also essential to understand the difference between renovating and remodeling. The terms are often used interchangeably, but they have slightly different meanings.

Renovations refer to subtle updates that refresh the space. Remodeling can include renovations, but typically, some construction is involved. You may add new flooring, update the plumbing, or move fixtures around.

World CopperSmith

Factors Affecting Bathroom Remodel Costs

Several factors affect your bathroom remodel cost, including the size and scope of the project, the materials, and the labor. Read on to see how these factors break down in the following sections.

Size and Scope of the Project

The size of the project directly relates to the size of your bathroom. The larger your bathroom, the more work you are likely to need. Additionally, you may require bigger fixtures in terms of shelving and countertops, which can increase costs.

Scope refers to how much work you need and the extent of each component. For example, a paint job will be much less extensive than a full demolition project. Several inexpensive items can be less expensive than one larger item.

For instance, some households may choose to add shelves, get a paint job, and install new lighting. All three tasks are typically less expensive than changing out a fixture or expanding room size. That’s because more intensive projects require more labor and more costly equipment.

World CopperSmith

Materials and Labor Costs

Material is a huge component of bathroom remodeling costs. There are several materials to consider, including the following:

Drywall : Drywall may be necessary if contractors need to do demolition work or drill holes in walls.

: Drywall may be necessary if contractors need to do demolition work or drill holes in walls. Fixtures : Fixtures are expensive. Costs can increase if fixtures feature upscale finish materials and components.

: Fixtures are expensive. Costs can increase if fixtures feature upscale finish materials and components. Tile : Tile is necessary to replace the bathroom wall or floor tiles. Again, you will pay more for expensive materials.

: Tile is necessary to replace the bathroom wall or floor tiles. Again, you will pay more for expensive materials. Paint: You will pay more for paint that’s washable, eco-friendly, dust and crack-resistant, anti-microbial, and weather-proof.

The more your bathroom remodel entails, the more you will pay for labor. Most contractors will charge a flat rate for labor. However, those costs will increase with each item added to your estimate.

Other contractors charge an hourly labor rate. Extensive tasks mean more time on the job, so they will charge accordingly.

Labor rates are a common reason why bathroom remodel projects go over budget. If unexpected obstacles are detected, the contractor may need to spend more time on your project than originally anticipated. They will bill accordingly.

Detailed Cost Breakdown

When budgeting for your project, it is advisable to determine ahead of time what you want to accomplish with your bathroom remodel. That way, you can break down pricing accordingly. This section will discuss various tasks and how much you can expect to pay.

Major Components

Prices will vary depending on how upscale you want to get with your bathroom remodel. However, here are some estimates to consider.

Plumbing: $325 – $4,000 for installing a new pipe, $1000 – $5000 to move plumbing

New Toilet: $375 – $500

New Sink: $300 – $4000

New Cabinets: $400 – $4000

New Lighting: $200 – $1000

Painting: $375 – $800

Moving Fixtures: $450 – $6500

Installing a New Faucet: $488 – $825

Flooring: $6 – $39 per square foot

New Shower: $4000 – $12,000

New Tub: $1500 – $6500

Remodeling the Bathroom Wet Area: $2000 – $5000

Wall Paper: $5-$11 per square foot

Cutting a Hole for a New Window: $3000 – $6000

Bathroom Door Replacement: $300 – $1400

Window Replacement: $300 – $1200

World CopperSmith

You can also average out costs by doing a bathroom remodeling breakdown. This process assigns a certain percentage of the cost to each component.

Statistics show national averages on bathroom remodels as follows:

Average: $12,094

Low End: $2500

High End: $30,000

World CopperSmith

You can assign percentages in the following manner:

Cabinets and Shelving: 25%

Shower and tub: 22%

General Contractor Costs: 13%

Tile and Flooring: 7%

Countertops: 6%

Fixtures: 6%

Demo and Prep: 6%

Faucets and plumbing: 4%

Doors and Windows: 4%

Vent Fan and Lighting: 2%

Sinks: 2%

Permits: 2%

Toilets: 1%

World CopperSmith

As you can see, bathroom remodel cost varies greatly. Additional items add to costs.

When planning your budget, determine the items you need. Research to learn the price range based on your expected results. Add all items to a spreadsheet. The result will tell you your remodeling budget.

If you go over budget, consider eliminating items from your list. You may also choose more affordable items to avoid emptying your savings account.

Consider major cost drivers, such as plumbing fixtures, tile, and flooring. Work with these components to lower overall project costs and save money.

Specific Bathroom Types and Their Costs

Your bath remodel budget will also vary if you are remodeling a half bath or a primary bathroom. Find out the characteristics of each.

Half Bath vs. Primary Bathroom

A primary bathroom has a sink, bathtub, shower, and toilet. A half bath typically has only two of the four items, usually a sink and a shower.

Half baths are typically less expensive to remodel. For one, they have fewer fixtures. They may not have windows either.

These bathrooms are also smaller than the primary bathrooms. That means you will pay less for “square footage items” like tiles, flooring, paint, wallpaper, and even plumbing.

While there is no standard square footage for half and primary bathrooms, you can average pricing according to these size-based averages.

25 square foot bathroom: $1800 – $3600

40 square foot bathroom: $2800 – $10,000

50 square foot bathroom: $3500 – $12,500

75 square foot bathroom: $5300 – $18,800

100 square foot bathroom: $7,000 – $25,000

However, half baths aren’t always cheaper remodeling projects than full baths. It depends on how far you want to take it and whether you choose luxury elements.

Saving Money and Maximizing ROI

If you have budgeted your bathroom remodel and found it is more than you can afford, there are several ways to save money. For example, rather than completely redoing your bathroom, you may choose to paint the walls and add shelving to create space. These small updates can significantly improve your home value and may help you maximize your ROI.

Alternatively, you may consider compromising on the materials and finishes you use. You may be surprised to find how much these seemingly minor factors add to costs. Here are some to consider.

Countertop Material

Countertops are an excellent way to improve the look of your bathroom. Here are some materials and prices to choose from.

Ceramic $2 – $20 per square foot

Porcelain: $4 – $30 per square foot

Laminate $9 – $30 per square foot

Granite Slab: $20 – $140 per square foot

Marble: $30- $200 per square foot

Quartz: $50 – $175 per square foot

World CopperSmith

As you can see, you can save considerably by opting for ceramic countertops over quartz. It may not be ideal, but you will save money and can still enjoy a terrific bathroom.

Bathroom Flooring

Great bathroom flooring sets the stage for an attractive bathroom remodel. Choose from the following options:

Ceramic Tile: $1 – $12 per square foot

Porcelain Tile: $3 – $6 per square foot

Granite: $5 – $15 per square foot

Marble Tile: $10 – $25 per square foot

Laminate Flooring: $1 – $12 per square foot

Vinyl Flooring: $2 – $ 17 per square foot

Hardwood Flooring: $6 – $25 per square foot

World CopperSmith

Ceramic tile may not be your first option, but it’s a solid go-to for households that wish to stay within budget on their bathroom or kitchen remodeling project.

Sink Type

Homeowners can choose from several sink types when planning their bathroom remodel.

Drop-In: $200 – $600

Vessel: $200- $3000

Undermount: $250 – $2000

Pedestal: $350 – $1000

Wall-Mount: $350 – $1500

Console: $300 – $1800

World CopperSmith

Stylish sinks are all the rage, but they won’t be much good if you can’t afford your mortgage payments.

Toilet Types

The right toilet can enhance your bathroom’s functionality. Here are some to choose from.

Low-Flow Toilets: $125 – $640

Two-Piece Toilets: $165 – $425

One-Piece Toilets: $300 – $600

Wall Hung Toilets: $350 – $600

Double Cyclone Flush Toilets: $400 – $600

Smart Toilets: $1000 – $2000

World CopperSmith

Cost is a primary consideration when choosing a toilet. However, you must also think about the toilet’s water efficiency. An efficient toilet may save you money on your water bills making it a worthwhile investment.

Tub and Shower Styles

A luxurious tub and shower can transform your bathroom into a relaxing haven. Your options include:

Premade Shower Kit: $500 – $1500

Tub-Shower Combo: $700 – $8000

Walk in Shower: $8500 – $20,000

Clawfoot/Freestanding Tub: $700 – $11,000

Hot Tub: $1300 – $14,000

Walk-in tub: $1800- $12,000

World CopperSmith

It’s tempting to purchase a tub that provides spa-like bliss, but budget should be a bigger concern.

Conclusion

A bathroom remodel is a great way to add value to your home and create a more enjoyable living space. However, budget is a primary issue. If you go over budget, you may find yourself deep in a hole, and that’s not worth it for any homeowner.

The best process starts with determining which items you need. Price out their average cost. If you are over budget, decide how to save. You may go with less expensive models and finishes, or you may eliminate some items from your list.

FAQs

What are some signs that I need a bathroom remodel?

You may require a bathroom remodel if your bathroom no longer suits your needs due to a growing or aging family. You may also notice visible water damage, mold, and broken and damaged fixtures. Some homeowners update bathrooms to take advantage of increased energy efficiency and water conservation.

Should I choose luxury fixtures?

Luxury fixtures will give your bathroom an upscale look, but are not always worth the investment. For example, if you live in a middle-class neighborhood, there’s a ceiling on what people will pay for your home. Likely, it will not be enough to make a return on your investment. However, if you live in an upscale neighborhood, a luxury remodel may be worthwhile.

Should I DIY my bathroom remodel?

Yes and no. You may DIY certain renovation tasks, such as painting or adding shelving. However, more extensive tasks, like switching out the plumbing, should be left to a professional. If you try to take on these tasks yourself, you may injure yourself or cause damage to your home. You may end up paying more than you would if you hired a professional.

What are the benefits of a bathroom remodel?

A bathroom remodel provides extensive benefits as follows:

An Attractive Design: An updated design will improve your living space, impress guests, and increase home value when you decide to sell.

Removes Mold and Mildew: The bathroom is a prime source of mold and mildew which can cause various illnesses. Bathroom remodels typically remove mold and mildew leading to a healthier environment.

Storage Expansion: Bathroom remodels typically increase storage space in the bathroom so the area is not as cramped.

Increased Safety: Your remodel may include the installation of safety features that reduce the risk of accidents.

Improved Energy Efficiency: You may switch out existing fixtures for more energy-efficient options. This update will save you money in the long run, increasing your ROI, and help the environment.

Increased Home Value: Bathroom remodels are a key factor in increasing home value when it’s time to sell.

World CopperSmith

Where can I find bathroom remodeling ideas?

Several resources will inspire your bathroom remodel. You may look at interior design magazines and websites for ideas. You can also talk to your contractor or a designer. They will offer inspiration and bring your ideas to life.

What is the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel?

After surveying various sources, World CopperSmith found that there are different opinions regarding the most expensive part of a bathroom remodel. Some say it’s plumbing and electrical, others say it’s flooring and layout. Determine the components you require and how much each will cost. Consider cutting back on items that break the bank.

What is a realistic budget for a bathroom remodel?

In California, bathroom remodel costs vary greatly based on project scope and material choices. Generally, you might spend between $15,000 and $25,000 for a small bathroom, $25,000 to $35,000 for a mid-range renovation, and anywhere from $50,000 to over $100,000 for a high-end remodel, depending on your selections and requirements.

What is the most expensive part of a bathroom remodel?

The most expensive component of a bathroom remodel is typically the wet area, including the shower, bathtub, and plumbing fixtures. This area demands specialized labor for plumbing and installation, and the materials used—like tiles, glass enclosures, and waterproofing systems—are often costly. These factors combined make the wet area the priciest part of the renovation.

Can you remodel a bathroom for $5000?

Yes, you can remodel a bathroom for $5,000, but it will generally involve minor updates rather than extensive renovations. The cost depends on your bathroom’s size and the products you choose to upgrade. Basic changes like painting, replacing fixtures, and updating accessories are possible within this budget, allowing for a refreshed look without major structural changes.

How much does it cost to remodel a bathroom with a tile shower?

Remodeling a bathroom to include a tiled walk-in shower typically costs between $3,170 and $9,220, averaging around $6,195 nationally. If you opt for a larger shower with custom tile work and additional features like a built-in bench, shelving, and upscale shower heads, the total cost can exceed $12,000 for the complete renovation.

Can you renovate a bathroom for $10,000?

Yes, you can renovate a bathroom for $10,000. On average, a full bathroom remodel costs about this amount. With a $10,000 budget, you can usually replace the shower or bathtub, install new countertops, upgrade the toilet and vanity, lay new flooring, repaint the walls, and perhaps include extras like new lighting or fixtures.

Are one-day shower remodels worth it?

One-day shower remodels can be a worthwhile option if you desire a quick bathroom upgrade with minimal disruption to your daily life. Completed within a few hours, these remodels prevent prolonged inconvenience from construction crews. Companies offer efficient services that leave no mess, allowing you to enjoy a refreshed bathroom without significant downtime or hassle.

How do people afford a bathroom remodel?

Many people afford bathroom remodels by taking out personal loans, which are readily available from banks, credit unions, and online lenders. These loans, sometimes called home improvement loans, offer funds specifically for renovation projects. Other financing options include home equity loans, credit cards, or contractor financing plans to cover the remodeling expenses.

What comes first in bathroom remodeling?

In bathroom remodeling, the first focus should typically be on the wet area, which includes the shower, bathtub, and major plumbing fixtures. This area is crucial because it’s often the most labor-intensive and may hide issues like water damage or outdated plumbing. Addressing it first ensures underlying problems are resolved before other updates.

How long does it take to remodel a bathroom?

The duration of a bathroom remodel typically ranges from 3 to 8 weeks, depending on the project’s complexity and scope of work. By working with your contractor to develop detailed plans, a project schedule can be established. This schedule provides a clear timeline, helping you understand how long the renovation will take from start to finish.

What is a good budget for a small bathroom remodel?

A good budget for a small bathroom remodel typically ranges from $3,000 to $15,000, depending on the extent of renovations and materials chosen. This cost estimate is based on analyses of homeowner experiences and project data across the United States. This budget allows for updates like new fixtures, flooring, and modest design changes to refresh your bathroom.

Why are bathrooms so expensive to renovate?

Bathrooms are expensive to renovate because they require specialized labor for plumbing and electrical work, which can be costly. Additionally, high-quality materials and fixtures—such as tiles, bathtubs, and vanities—add to the expense. The complexity of waterproofing and potential layout changes further increase costs, making bathroom remodeling one of the most expensive home improvement projects.

How much does it cost to remove a bathtub and install a walk-in shower?

Removing a bathtub and installing a walk-in shower can cost between $800 and $15,000, depending on factors like shower size, materials, style, inclusion of doors, and necessary plumbing work. Opting for a prefabricated walk-in shower stall kit typically ranges from $1,000 to $8,000. The total cost depends on your choices and installation complexity.

How much does a small walk-in shower cost?

The cost of a small walk-in shower varies based on whether you choose a prefabricated unit or a custom design. Prefab models can range from $1,000 to $3,000, offering a budget-friendly option. Custom small walk-in showers start at around $3,000 and can go up to $5,000 or more, depending on materials and features selected.

Does a tile shower increase home value?

Yes, installing a tile shower can increase your home’s value. High-quality, modern tiling can transform the bathroom, giving it a sleek and updated appearance that appeals to potential buyers. This upgrade enhances the overall aesthetic and functionality of the space, which can positively impact your property’s market value when it comes time to sell.

What is the most affordable shower remodel?

The most affordable shower remodel involves installing acrylic or fiberglass shower wall panels instead of traditional tiles. These materials are less expensive in terms of both material costs and labor, as they are easier and quicker to install. Using panels reduces installation time and expenses, making it a budget-friendly alternative to tiling the entire shower area.

Are bathroom remodels worth it?

Yes, bathroom remodels are generally worth the investment. On average, a midrange bathroom remodel has a national return on investment (ROI) of about 72.7%, allowing you to recover much of the cost upon selling your home. This renovation enhances your home’s value and improves daily comfort, making it a worthwhile project with both immediate and long-term benefits.

Does replacing a bathtub with a shower devalue the house?

Replacing a bathtub with a shower does not necessarily devalue your house; in some cases, it can increase its value. According to the Cost vs. Value Report for Modesto, CA, homes with showers were worth on average $1,583 more than those with bathtubs in 2024. This suggests a shower can appeal to buyers, enhancing resale value.

Why is replacing a shower so expensive?

Replacing a shower is often expensive due to the complexities involved in altering plumbing and possibly the bathroom layout. Costs increase significantly if you need to relocate plumbing fixtures or expand the bathroom space to accommodate a new shower. Demolition, structural changes, and building code compliance add to the expense, making shower replacement costly.

Should I replace a bath with a walk-in shower?

Replacing a bath with a walk-in shower can be beneficial due to increased water efficiency. Showers generally use less water than baths. For instance, a typical shower uses about 7 liters per minute, while filling a bath can require around 80 liters in total. By switching to a shower, you could reduce water usage by up to 90%.

How often should showers be replaced?

Professionals generally suggest updating your bathroom every seven to 10 years, particularly if it’s your permanent home. While this doesn’t always mean you need to replace the shower, it’s advisable to evaluate its condition after about 10 to 15 years. Wear, leaks, and outdated features may signal it’s time for a replacement to maintain functionality and aesthetics.

This story was produced by World CopperSmith and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.