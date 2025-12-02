SLO County In Need of New Ideas to Improve its Parks & Recreation Facilities

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation is currently in the early stages of updating its Master Plan for the first time in two decades and is seeking public input during the nearly one year-long process.

The county operates more than 30 individual facilities, including parks, open space, campgrounds, golf courses, plus community and regional parks.

Starting this week, the Parks and Recreation Department has started a public outreach to encourage park users to provide comments, suggestions, concerns and other ideas on what they would like to see in the future.

"Right now, the process for the Master Plan update is collecting information, looking at all of our existing facilities, looking at our existing documents, any past needs assessment or strategic plans gathering public information through community surveys or having focus groups to look at different aspects of parks and recreation in this county and gather community input from special interest groups and organizations and non-profits," said Shaun Cooper, San Luis Obispo County Parks and Recreation Assistant Director.

"We're having also stakeholder group meetings where we're gathering information from our partners and stakeholders, and then a statistically valid survey, which is a written survey that gets mailed out to 5,000 residents to get a statistically valid survey, and then we're also doing an open survey, which will be online."

For anyone who would like more information about the County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Master Plan, or to provide online input, visit www.slocountyparksplan.com.

The Parks and Recreation Department expects the Master Plan to be updated and completed by summer 2026.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.