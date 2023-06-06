The first crossing on Paradise Road remains closed to vehicles but open to those on foot or bikes in the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The winter rains are still impacting some of the access to the Santa Ynez Valley camping spots below Gibraltar Dam.

Paradise Road is one destination that's expected to see more campers and visitors very soon. Schools are letting out and vacations are underway.

The Los Padres National forest says however, the runoff water from Gibraltar Dam and the swollen Santa Ynez River are still creating dangerous conditions for cars at the first crossing, about five miles in from Highway 154. The river can be passed if you are on foot or riding a bike. That gets you to other areas for day use and exploring.

Los Padres staff members have been advising people to avoid closed off trails because they have been badly impacted by storms.

That's rendered the routes unsafe.A more expansive opening of the trails and camping areas should take place after the 4th of July.

The most recent advisory says:

Date: June 1, 2023

Know Before You Go!

Contact informaiton:

Santa Barbara Ranger District: 805-724-0079. Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00am - 4:30pm. Closed weekends and federal holidays.

The office is located at 3505 Paradise Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Contact www.recreation.gov to make or cancel a camping reservation or call 1-877-444-6777.

Parks Management Comnpany - www.campone.com or email: customerservice@pmcparks.com

Campground and Day Use Area Update:

There is a kiosk set up at Fremont Campground. The kiosk will be open seven days a week and there is a $10 fee to park at the First Crossing Day Use Areas. (there are only 140 parking spaces at First Crossing.) On weekends, go early for day use. When the parking area is full, vehicles will be turned away.

Fremont and Paradise Campgrounds are open. Reservations are recommended: www.recreation.gov

Sage Hill Group Campground is open by reservation: www.recreation.gov

The First Crossing Day Use Area/Picnic Area and White Rock are open.

Santa Ynez River Rd from the First Crossing is only open to pedestrian, equestrian and bicycle use only. No vehicles.

Red Rock Day Use Area is closed by Forest order 5-07-00-23-07.

Forest Orders

Forest Order 05-07-00-23-07 Special Forest Closure:Effective May 25, 2023 - July 24, 2023

Many areas of the Forest that were closed for public health and safety concerns following powerful winter storms that inflicted significant damage have reopened.A new Forest order is now in place that keeps severely compromised roads, trails, campgrounds, and day-use sites closed to the public while Forest engineers, partner groups, volunteers, and contractors work on repairs as funding becomes available. Road crews and resources from other national forests in California have been assisting with road clearing and maintenance projects to reopen additional areas once they have been repaired.Target Shooting ProhibitionFirearms Prohibition Forest Order: Effective February 15, 2023 through December 31, 2024

Santa Barbara Front Country Fire Use RestrictionsForest Order 05-07-54-22-04 Fire Use Restrictions - Santa Barbara Front Country Expires: February 24, 2024. These restrictions do not apply to the campgrounds in the Lower Santa Ynez Recreation Area. Please refer to the map for restricted areas or call (805) 448-6487 for more information.

Fire Use Restrictions - Santa Barbara Front Country Closure Map. NOTE: This prohibition does not include the following campgrounds on the Santa Barbara and Santa Lucia Ranger Districts: Fremont, Paradise, Los Prietos, Upper Oso, Figueroa Mountain, Davy Brown and Nira.

Forest Order 05-07-00-22-02 Camping 14 day stay - Expires 1/13/2024

Open Campgrounds

Open Day Use/Picnic Areas

Open Hiking Trails

Santa Cruz Trail to 19 Oaks Camp is open. The trail is closed beyond 19 Oaks Camp.

McKinley Trail at Cachuma Saddle off of Happy Canyon Rd - Open

Snyder Trail - Open

Tequepis Trail (Off of Hwy 154 across from Lake Cachuma. - Open

To reach Tequepis Trail, start at the free parking lot at the entrance of Circle V Camp. Follow the dirt road straight through the camp past a swimming pool and bunkhouses. After 0.2 miles, step over Tequepis Creek and pass through a large metal gate. This is the boundary of the Los Padres National Forest and the start of Tequepis Trail.

Rattlesnake Trail- Open

Jesusita Trail - Open to the point where there are switchbacks to Inspiration Point (Closed at the switchbacks to Inspiration Point)

Cold Springs Trail west to Tangerine Falls - Open

Cold Springs Trail east - Open

Tunnel Trail to Seven Falls or Inspiration Point (open on the frontside - closed on the backside)

San Ysidro Trail is only open up to where the single track trail starts (the single track trail is closed)

Hot Springs Trail - Open

Buena Vista Trail - Open

McMenemy Trail - Open

Romero Canyon Trail is CLOSED on the frontside, but open on the BACKSIDE

Roads Restricted to Non-Motorized Vehicle Use

Road Closures

Road Status -Forest Service Roads

Paradise Rd to the ranger station and First Crossing is open. Santa Ynez River Rd to Red Rock is closed to vehicles. Pedestrian, equestrian and bicycles only.

Romero Camuesa Rd to the Upper Santa Ynez Recreation Area/Pendola/hot springs area is closed.

West Camino Cielo to the Winchester Gun Club is open. The dirt portion of the road is closed beyond the Gun Club. Lizards Mouth area is open. Pedestrian, equestrian and bicycles only.

OHV Trail Closures

Hiking Trail Closures

Campground Closures

Los Prietos

Upper Oso

Mono

Rock Camp

Middle Santa Ynez

P-Bar Flat

Day Use Area Closures