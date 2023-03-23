Lopez Lake reaches 100% capacity, spills for the first time in 25 years

LOPEZ LAKE, Calif. -- Lopez Lake reached 100% capacity early Thursday morning, spilling over for the first time in 25 years.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works website, the lake hit full capacity just before 5 a.m., reaching a point many thought would be unimaginable just three months.

In December, Lopez Lake was just at 22% capacity, close its the all-time low.

However, an extremely wet winter that brought a series of storms over the past three months has allowed the lake to completely refill.

The dramatic transformation of the lake was completed Thursday morning when water began to flow into the spillway for the first time since 1998.

Once word began to spread the lake was spilling, visitors began to arrive to witness the historical event in person.

Cars were parked along Lopez Drive, with many partially blocking both sides of Lopez Drive. Sightseers were on both sides of the roads, taking pictures and viewing the action as the water overflowed and then ran down the spillway.

By around 9 a.m. there were so many people and cars in the vicinity of the spillway, the California Highway Patrol and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was called out to help enforce traffic.

San Luis Obispo County Public Works expects water to continue spilling for at least a few weeks.