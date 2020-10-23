New sports facilities open at Nipomo Park, long-planned skate park moving closer to being built

Outdoors

NIPOMO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County has opened up brand new sporting facilities at Nipomo Community Park.

On Friday morning, county leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of new basketball courts, soccer court and renovated pickleball/tennis courts.

The new courts are the first major additions to the popular park in many years, and brings the county closer to fulfilling the mission and goals of County Parks, as well as the Nipomo Park Master Plan.

"It's great," said San Luis Obispo County Parks Director Nick Franco. "That's what we wanted to do. There was a Master Plan done a number of years ago for Nipomo Community Park, and being able to start implementing those facilities feels really good, and to be able to give these courts to the kids and community is really what we love to do. It's awesome to open them up today."

The basketball facility features two separate playing surfaces, including one that doubles as a soccer court.

The courts are surrounded by fencing, and are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

They also include lighting, plus adjustable backboards on the main court.

It is the first full-length basketball court open to the public within the entire Nipomo area.

In a release, San Luis Obispo County said the courts were built following a 2018 recreational needs assessment.

The multi-year project was completed for $560,000 using County Parks reserve funding and development impact fees.

While the basketball courts opened for public use two weeks ago, Friday marked the debut of the pickleball courts.

Previously, pickle ball was play using temporary netting on the tennis courts, which also included a makeshift basketball court.

Now, the area includes four permanent pickle ball courts, plus a singles-only tennis court that can be converted into two temporary pickle ball courts.

As the county celebrates the completion of the new facilities, it's also looking ahead to finishing the long-planned skate park.

According to Franco, funding for the project is nearly secured.

He said the facility, which will be built next to the Nipomo Library along Tefft Street, could be finished within a year.