Big Bear Mountain, Mammoth Mountain ski resorts close amid the Coronavirus outbreak

Outdoors

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Southern California ski resorts Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain will shut down starting Sunday amid concerns over COVID-19.

Rusty Gregory, CEO of Alterra Mountain Company, made the announcement in a letter on Saturday.

The announcement also said 13 other ski resorts are closing. These include Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and June Mountain.

"After careful thought and deliberation of our duty in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and in what I believe is in the best interest of our guests, employees and local communities, Alterra Mountain Company will suspend operations at our 15 North American ski resorts, starting the morning of Sunday, March 15, until further notice," the letter said.

Gregory said each resort will work with guests to cancel visits and provide refunds to those who have bookings during the closure.