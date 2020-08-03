SM Valley Chamber of Commerce launches new campaign to support local businesses

Money and Business

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched a new promotional campaign intended to help support local businesses during this difficult time.

Called “Support Santa Maria Valley," the multi-platform outreach has been created to highlight the many benefits of shopping and purchasing products and services at local businesses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought countless challenges to our local business community,” explained Glenn Morris, President/CEO, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our organization felt it was critical to remind the community of the importance in continuing to support local businesses.”

"Support Santa Maria Valley" will run through the end of the year, and include promotion on local TV, radio, digital, print and social media platforms in both English and Spanish.

“My business supports our local community by buying the majority of our ingredients and products from local vendors,” said Maya Mexican Restaurant owner Teresa Paredes explained. “From my produce to seasonings to even meats. We also donate a lot to our community by hosting fundraisers and sponsor different local organizations for good causes.”

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber is encouraging more area businesses and community members to get involved in the campaign by using the hashtag #SMVOpenForBusiness.

The Chamber has also created a number of signs that are now available for local businesses to print and take photos with.

“The Santa Maria Valley community is strong because we have always been able to come together and help one another in times of need,” Morris said. “While continuing to practice good hygiene, wearing a mask and social distancing, we ask that our community come together and continue to show their support for our local businesses. Supporting local businesses will

help ensure the Santa Maria Valley remains a great place to live, work and play.”

For more information about "Support Santa Maria Valley," visit santamaria.com/support-santa-maria-valley