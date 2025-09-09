Zoning Vote to Allow Housing in citywide empty spaces delayed to Carve Out Central Business District

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara City Council heard staff recommendations about adaptive reuse.

The issue has to do with a housing amendment to municipal codes that would incentivize adaptive reuse projects without delay.

Santa Barbara City Council Members questioned the inclusionary requirements of 10 percent for workforce priced units.

Councilmembers voted 5-2 on a motion to send the ordinance back to staff to reduce the string on Central Business District by carving it out of the main ordinance.

Wendy Santamaria and Kristen Sneddon voted no.

They both appeared ready to vote on the staff recommendation rather than sending it back for changes.

Staff also recommended reconsidering a 1200 square foot average maximum.

The adoption is intended to pave the way to building above retail and office space and in place of vacant space.

Public speakers had a chance to share their thoughts before the city council voted on whether to amend the municipal code pertaining to adaptive reuse projects.

The change citywide would have added an inclusionary requirement for decades to come.

One speaker said there is a lack of three bedroom units and thought the wording of the ordinance would hinder developers.

Ben Romo, who represents the Yardi developers, urged the city to remove the 10 percent below market or inclusionary unit requirements.

Romo was not alone.

Other critics said renovation are expensive and financial barriers to seeing a return on investments could drive developers away.

But other speakers and a couple of councilmembers said they support the ordinance and the conversion of non-residential units to housing to increase workforce housing downtown.

Many speakers said they prefer helping residents rather than weekenders.

Robin Elander of the Downtown Organization supports the draft, but is not in favor of the 90 year requirements that may hinder interest.

She called it well intentioned, but in need of changes to make is easier for development.

Developers would rather not have average unit size caps.

The recommended staff proposal as is waves some reviews and current zoning requirements.

It does not require the current maximum density, setbacks or parking requirements.

Mayor Rowse said after tabling the adoption that he favor requiring parking space.

The city will await the staff's changes before moving forward.

They are also waiting results of a study about in leui fees that allow developers to pay a fee per square foot if they don't meet inclusionary housing requirements.

Councilmember Meagan Harmon considered it a victory. She wants to vote on something that won't need changes down the road.

She said she believes they are closer to paving the way to revitalize downtown.

For more information from the city visit https://SantaBararaCa.gov

Your News Channel will have more on this vote tonight on the news.

