Redevelopment of Old Santa Maria Mervyn’s/Fallas Building Begins, Project Seen as Catalyst for Downtown Revitalization

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning to mark the beginning of the redevelopment of a high-profile building in Santa Maria that is seen a potential catalyst for the long-planned revitalization of downtown area.

The multi-story Heritage Walk Lofts project is located in Santa Maria Town Center West in the well-known building that formerly housed Mervyn's and Fallas department stores.

Santa Barbara-based The Vernon Group is planning to turn the two-story 85,000 square foot building into a 104-unit residential complex called Heritage Walk Lofts.

The project is the first in a number of developments The Vernon Group has proposed for the downtown area that is centered around Broadway and Main Street.

"(Heritage Walk Lofts) is strictly residential," said The Vernon Group President Brett Vernon said in an earlier interview. "The idea is it's going to be the first piece that we see moving downtown. Hopefully, it brings a little bit of excitement and starts building around that."

In addition to Heritage Walk Lofts, The Vernon Group has also proposed a project called the Alvin Newton Apartments that is planned for the lot next door to Bank of America, which is located adjacent to the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

A third proposed project is the Perlman Apartments, an affordable housing development that would be located directly across the street from the Alvin Newton Apartments on the site that is the current home of Perlman Park.

Another residential project called Crossroads would be build catty-corner from the Perlman Apartments on the lot that formerly was the site of Boot Barn.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

