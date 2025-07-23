County Ordinance Maintains Senior Living at Orcutt Mobile Home Park

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on an ordinance last week maintaining that certain mobile home communities in the county are designated senior communities.

Previous champion of senior communities board supervisor, Bob Nelson, had to recuse himself from the agenda item before it was discussed, however, having experienced a recent conflict of interest.

There are over 3,000 low-income seniors on the waiting list at the Housing Authority of the county of Santa Barbara, on top of nearly 4,000 in the city of Santa Barbara.

One of the 11 designated senior communities that falls under this new county "senior overlay" ordinance is Del Cielo Mobile Estates on Santa Maria Way in Orcutt, out of 21 mobile home park properties in the county.

For the last two years, the property owners of Del Cielo, Harmony Communities, have been attempting to change the parameters at the estates to include residents of all ages.

But long-time senior residents of Del Cielo since before Harmony Communities entered the picture have made efforts to maintain the community as it was established in 1963, for those over 55.

We reached out to Harmony Communities and they sent us the following statement:

"Over a year ago, we formalized what had always been true, Del Cielo was never a senior park. We updated our rules to reflect that, so the city’s senior overlay doesn’t apply. That change has opened the door to affordable homeownership for families long shut out by redlining style policies. Our community is becoming more diverse, and that’s something to celebrate, not fear. We’re committed to providing affordable housing for people of all ages, races, and creeds. Unfortunately, the Board of Supervisors seems more focused on protecting a vocal, wealthier base and advancing outdated unfair policies."

Del Cielo's property lines fall under unincorporated Orcutt's jurisdiction, placing it under county supervision, differing from adjacent properties that fall under the City of Santa Maria's zoning.

The Senior Mobile Home Park Overlay Ordinance Amendment Project seeks to prevent the change to all-age residency from taking place at county properties designated for seniors, in direct response to constituent votes.

