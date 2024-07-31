Del Cielo Mobile Estates residents fighting to keep their senior community

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Del Cielo Mobile Estates residents are fighting back against new owner Harmony Communities changing the senior park to an all ages community.

The mobile home park has been open as a senior community for people 55 and over since the 1960's.

Many residents say they bought their mobile homes at Del Cielo Park to retire due to the peace and tranquility.

Currently, the neighborhood have 185 spaces, but residents say there aren't enough parking spaces to accommodate all residents and their guests.

Others say the clubhouse is not accommodating for people with disabilities and the pool has recently had renovations.

Although the residents have current concerns about the mobile park, the main purpose for the meeting they held Wednesday morning was to address concerns regarding the park becoming available for people of all ages.

Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson met with the residents to hear their questions and concerns.

Some people voiced concern regarding rent increases and property taxes.

Many people are concerned about children coming into the community, the lack of a playground, and the dangers it will cause for drivers.

Nelson informed residents Harmony Communities agreed to receive a vote from residents to acknowledge how many people want to the community to remain only for seniors.

This may help the new owner and the county as they proceed with the process on how to resolve the issue.

Residents say they will continue to fight back to live in the community as it is today.