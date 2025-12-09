Good Samaritan Toy Drive Begins to Benefit Kids in Local Homeless Shelters

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - An annual toy drive held each year by Good Samaritan Shelter to benefit children who are clients of the Santa Barbara County-based non-profit organization is now underway.

"We're super excited," said Kirsten Cahoon, Good Samaritan Shelter Homeless Services Director. "It's our fourth annual toy drive. We're collecting toys for all the kiddos that live within the programs of Good Sam. We have over 100 kids that we are having to provide Christmas for this year, so we are really excited about the community coming out and showing up and making sure that we can give these kids an amazing Christmas."

The ongoing event concludes next Thursday, Dec. 18 with an all-day collection drive that will be held at Stowasser Buick GMC in Santa Maria from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Stowasser has barrels," said Cahoon. "They're the collection point. You can go by and drop off any time. They're an amazing partner that helps us with this every year, and really, their heart for the kids that live at Good Sam is just truly amazing."

Good Samaritan is asking for unwrapped toys, clothes or other basic necessities for kids of all ages.

"We're looking for any toys," said Cahoon. "Gift cards as well. We have a lot of teenagers in the programs. Quite a few newborns, so baby toys, and gift cards are great for the teenagers. They love gift cards to fast food, to stores, to the movie theater. You can also drop off cash donations, and that'll help us kind of fill the gap when we realize what toys are still needed for what age group."

All donations that are received will remain in Santa Barbara County and will directly benefit kids staying within Good Samaritan Shelter locations.

"The only shelters we have that take kids are between Santa Maria and Lompoc," said Cahoon. "We have shelters in Santa Maria in our family shelter. The same in Lompoc. We have our Lompoc Bridgehouse Shelter and two family shelters. And then we also have Project Preemie, where we have moms that are either pregnant or just had little ones and are trying to go through the recovery process. We want to make sure that we can give to all of those. These things are super important to us to make sure that the parents feel like normal parents so they have something to give."

For more information about Good Samaritan Shelter, click here.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.