Power Outage doesn’t stop Tree Lighting

Power Outage doesn't stop Tree Lighting at Channel Islands Yacht Club in Oxnard
today at 9:37 pm
OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) A power outage impacted thousands of customers by the beach in Oxnard and Port Hueneme on Saturday night.

But it didn't stop the Channel Islands Yacht Club from hosting its Christmas Tree Lighting celebration.

They dined by candlelight and used a battery pack to light the tree.

Southern Cal Edison said the outage started Dec. 6 after 7 p.m.

Workers said a switch inside an underground power vault failed due to water intrusion form recent rain.

The outage impacted about 3,700 customers until grid operators rerouted the power in batches.

People at the CIYC said their power returned around 9 p.m.

They considered it a memorable holiday celebration.

SCE said any outage serves as a reminder to stay at least 100 feet away from any downed powerlines and call 911.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

