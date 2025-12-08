Holiday Decorations Shine along Freeway and Trolley of Lights Routes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Driving the 101 at night may be a holiday treat for folks who enjoy holiday lights.

Residents along Thomas Avenue in Santa Barbara said they have heard from friends who enjoy seeing their lights as they drive by.

Some families go all out.

Jayden Valencia credits his 4'11" mother Joanna Aguilar.

"We have had the decorations for quite a minute so it is just I actually came home from work one day and I just came home I saw my mom she is really short but she is really daring so I just see her up on this ladder putting up all the lights by herself, said Valencia.

"It is for my kids I want them to have even thought they are big kids already and they are old for me to give them a piece of joy and see their home with the lights makes me happy and that is why I do it" said Aguilar.

Another neighbor has Sun Conure birds by their decorated doors.

The Holiday Trolley may want to add the area to its 90 minute route.

The Trolley rides that usually sell out in October run from Dec. 8th through the 21st.

They will be driving around checking out who is nice enough to decorate.

But you don't need a trolley reservation to drive or walk by the homes and through the neighborhoods showing their holiday spirit through lights.