Oxnard Parade celebrates Christmas Stories

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) Santa Claus had to be patient at the annual Oxnard Christmas Parade.

Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared at the end of a 3-hour parade through downtown Oxnard.

People who lined the parade route saw a lot of the Grinch, too.

The parade included musicians, dancers and horseback riders.

Portions of the parade looked like a classic car show.

Announcer Sisy Mohoko said organizers chose the theme "A Storybook Christmas."

"A lot of the schools do a great job of putting their floats together and sticking with the theme , the theme was 'A Storybook Christmas' and I just think it was fantastic that they all had a little piece of that because everybody has their own story and the way they participated and expressed themselves and to see the energy and creativity it is just awesome," said Mohorko.

Mohorko who has deep roots in the community said this was her 13th time announcing.

Stories reflected by the floats included Charlie Brown and Dr. Suess.

Judges had the difficult job of picking winning entrees out of so many.