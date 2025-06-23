Santa Maria begins Annual Fireworks Education and Enforcement Outreach Efforts

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - With the 4th of July approaching, the City of Santa Maria is once again rolling out a three-pronged approach regarding fireworks this year, which includes education, enforcement and entertainment.

To help inform the public about important information dealing with fireworks both legal and illegal, a bilingual educational campaign is now underway.

As in previous years, information is being disseminated to the public through television and radio public service announcements (PSAs), social media posts, flyers, posters and other forms of communication.

The Santa Maria Police Department recently started its Fireworks Enforcement Operation, with officers monitoring social media for fireworks sales and actively patrolling neighborhoods for fireworks usage.

In addition, the city will hold a new community event on Independence Day called "Red, White and PLAY: A Hometown Celebration."

The free event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Elks Field, which is located the Abel Maldonado Youth Center at 600 South McClelland Street.

The city describes the event as an "afternoon of entertainment, engaging activities and patriotic fun for all ages."

There will be a live outdoor concert will by Savor: A Santana tribute band, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., a beer garden, local food trucks, free swimming at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, carnival games, a dunk tank, arts and crafts for children, pie and watermelon eating contests, and a foam pit party happening.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

