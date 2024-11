VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura Harbor has decked its entrance with holiday lights.

Each year it glows with the colors of the sea.

The harbor lights went up this week to remind people of all the holiday activities coming up in the Ventura Harbor this holiday season.

The harbor's calendar includes a Parade of Lights and a Santa's Paddle and a Holiday Marketplace just to name a few.

For more information visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com