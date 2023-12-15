Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to hold Saturday distribution events for surge in demand during Holiday season￼

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will hold three Saturday distribution events to accommodate the surge in demand during Holiday season.

The Foodbank provided the following:

(Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, CA)— As the year draws to a close, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is gearing up to meet the escalating demand for essential holiday food items within the community. With recent distributions demonstrating a significant increase in need, the Foodbank remains committed to supporting individuals and families during this critical time.

800 families were served on Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, one of the Foodbank’s primary distribution sites in North County. Vehicles began lining up at 6 am for the distribution which started at 8 am. The Foodbank saw an increase of 350 more families over the 500 that are typically served at the Fairpark location throughout the year, highlighting the pressing demand for assistance. Christina Hernandez from Assembly Member Gregg Hart’s office, alongside members of the Santa Maria Police Department provided special volunteer support.

This past Saturday, County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Goleta Councilmember James Kyriaco, First District Supervisor Das Williams and 2nd District Supervisor Laura Capps, collaborated to distribute 165 bundles of essential provisions to residents in South County. The Goleta Valley Community Center served as the hub for this impactful distribution, an increase of 65% over the 100 families normally served at the Goleta Valley Community Center distribution site. Food items include an assortment of fresh produce, canned goods, dry essentials, chicken and a specially curated holiday menu.

"These collaborative efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to support our community during these challenging times," stated Paul Wilkins the Foodbank’s COO. "The dedication shown by our staff and distribution partners underscores the importance of collective action in addressing the pressing needs of our residents."

The increased demand for food assistance has been striking, with a 40% rise observed from the previous year. Recognizing this growing need, the Foodbank embarked on a remarkable initiative in 2022, successfully completing a $20 million capital campaign. This monumental effort was aimed at outfitting and enhancing its new Sharehouse facility in Goleta, scheduled to commence operations in spring 2024.

Three more Saturday distributions will complete the Foodbank’s final weekend dispersals of the year. Distributions are first come, first served. The Foodbank requests the media’s assistance in distributing the information. The Foodbank would also like to remind the community that no documentation or registration is required. Everyone is welcome. Measures have been taken to ensure the safety and cleanliness of each site and all safe handling food measures are taken.

This Saturday, the Foodbank is prepared to serve 1,350 families collectively at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara, Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Lompoc High School.

Saturday, December 16

Franklin Elementary School

1111 E. Mason Street

Santa Barbara

8:30-10:30 am

Allan Hancock College

800 S. College Dr.

Santa Maria

8-10:00 am

Lompoc High School

515 W. College Avenue

Lompoc

8 am

The Foodbank remains steadfast in its mission to combat food insecurity and vows to continue these vital distributions, ensuring that no family goes without during the holiday season. There are a total of 61 distribution sites throughout the county.